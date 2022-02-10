NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Inflation hitting retiree budgets: ASFA

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 10 FEB 2022   11:57AM

Australian retirees' budgets are under threat by the rise of everyday living expenses, according to findings from the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA).

ASFA's Retirement Standard for the December 2021 quarter indicates that couples aged around 65 living a comfortable retirement need to spend $64,771 per year and singles $45,962, up by 1.5% and 1.6% respectively on the previous quarter.

"Australian retirees are now facing significant pressure on their budgets from non-discretionary inflation," ASFA deputy chief executive Glen McCrea said.

"This means unavoidable price increases on goods and services such as food, petrol and health costs.

"It's critical that future retirees are able to build sufficient retirement savings to ensure they can have dignity, health, vitality and connection in retirement."

The annual percentage increases in the comfortable budgets were the largest since 2010.

Automotive fuel costs rose 6.6% in the quarter, while vehicles rose 1.9%. Food - either dine-in or takeaway - costs increased by 1% too, while groceries like cheese, milk and yoghurt went up by 1.7%.

In 2021, prices were up by around 3.5% for the comfortable couple budget and by 3.9% for the comfortable single budget.

In addition, the percentage increases in the budgets for those aged around 65 was higher than the increase in the December quarter All Groups CPI of 1.3%.

The research also found that price increases for retirees are outstripping those for employees and retirees haven't been able to simply switch what they buy to save.

While health costs are largely subsidised, out of pocket expenses remain substantial for items such as dental treatment and, particularly in recent months,the cost of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests.

"It's so important that future retirees are able to build sufficient savings over their working lives to ensure they can face retirement with financial confidence," McCrea said.

"Over the last couple of years, the balances of women and low-income earners have been impacted by the acceleration of price increases, COVID-19 and policies such as the early release of super.

"It is crucial that the government addresses the repair of people's retirement budgets as we start to see the other side of the COVID-19 crisis."

Read more: Association of Superannuation Funds of AustraliaGlen McCrea
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super baby bonus proposed
ASFA names new chair
Industry responds to heatmap findings
Melinda Howes bids farewell to BT
Retirement Income Covenant hits parliament
Aware Super chief executive named Fund Executive of the Year
Super funds handed holdings disclosure win
Supply chain issues push up retiree expenses
ASFA urges net zero 2050 targets
Cost of retirement increases

Editor's Choice

AMIST criticised for SPC investment

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Australian Meat Industry Superannuation Trust (AMIST) is being criticised for a recent investment in fruit packing giant SPC, due to the other party involved in the capital raise.

PE Capital in liquidation

KARREN VERGARA
PE Capital Funds Management is now in liquidation after the Federal Court found that it operated managed investment schemes without an AFSL and engaged in misleading and deceptive conduct.

AMP reports $252m loss

KARREN VERGARA
While AMP's financial advice and wealth management units show signs of recovery, the group ultimately reported a massive $252 million statutory loss in its full-year financial performance.

AMP Capital unveils new name

KARREN VERGARA
AMP Capital will become Collimate Capital ahead of its slated ASX listing in the second half of the year.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you happy with the government's backflip on adviser education standards, saying 10 years' experience, a clean record and a tertiary-level ethics subject is satisfactory?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jason Collins

MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF CLIENT BUSINESS, AUSTRALASIA
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Getting his first taste of finance as a financial markets journalist offered BlackRock head of client business for Australasia Jason Collins a unique perspective on the industry and the people working in it. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.