Inflation eases to 4.3%

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 JAN 2024   12:29PM

Inflation declined to 4.3% in the year to November 2023, easing from 4.9% in October.

The latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) found that the rising costs of housing (up 6.6%), food and non-alcoholic beverages (up 4.6%), insurance and financial services (up 8.8%), and alcohol and tobacco (up 6.4%) were the main drivers of the annual increase.

"CPI inflation is often impacted by items with volatile price changes like automotive fuel, fruit and vegetables, and holiday travel. It can be helpful to exclude these items from the headline CPI to provide a view of underlying inflation," ABS head of prices statistics Michelle Marquardt said.

"When excluding these volatile items from the monthly CPI indicator, the annual rise in November was 4.8%, lower than the annual rise of 5.1% in October."

Since its introduction on 20 September 2023, the increase in Commonwealth Rent Assistance has reduced out-of-pocket rent costs for eligible tenants.

Marquardt said that by excluding these changes to rent assistance, rents would have increased 8.8% in the period.

"Electricity prices have risen 8.8% since June 2023. Excluding the rebates, electricity prices would have increased 19% over this period," she said.

Prices for most food and non-alcoholic beverages remain elevated.

Some exceptions were meat and seafood, and fruit and vegetables, which continue to have low inflation due to favourable weather conditions increasing supply and keeping prices lower, Marquardt said.

In terms of shopper activity, retail turnover rose 2% in seasonally adjusted terms in the month of November on the back of Black Friday sales. This equates to shoppers spending over $36.5 billion in the month. On an annual basis retail volume grew 2.2%.

Cafes, restaurants, and takeaway (up 4.3%) saw the largest year-on-year growth, followed by purchases at department stores (up 3.3%).

ABS head of business statistics Robert Ewing said: "The strong rise suggests that consumers held back on discretionary spending in October to take advantage of discounts in November. Shoppers may have also brought forward some Christmas spending that would usually happen in December."

"The popularity of Black Friday events is affecting spending patterns in the lead up to Christmas. This causes more volatile monthly movements in seasonally adjusted data."

Late last year, Reserve Bank of Australia governor Michele Bullock warned that inflation was a homegrown issue.

Bullock expects that it will take another two years for inflation to move below 3%.

Read more: CPIBlack FridayMichelle MarquardtMichele BullockAustralian Bureau of StatisticsCommonwealth Rent AssistanceReserve Bank of AustraliaRobert Ewing
