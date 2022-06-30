Inflation a greater danger than recession: Powell

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell flagged that the US Federal Reserve had to raise rates rapidly to mitigate higher inflation, even if that increased recession risks.

Speaking at the European Central Bank Forum in Portugal, Powell said: "Our aim is to have growth moderate, a necessary adjustment that needs to happen."

But, he conceded "there's no guarantee we can do that."

"We're strongly committed to using our tools to get inflation to come down, the way to do that is to slow down growth, ideally keep it positive," Powell said.

"Is there a risk we would go too far, certainly, but I wouldn't agree that it's [a recession] the greatest risk to the economy. The bigger mistake to make would be to fail to restore price stability.

"There's a clock running here, we've had high inflation running now for more than a year and it would be bad risk management to just assume that those longer-term inflation expectations will remain anchored indefinitely."

Also speaking at the conference, European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde said she doesn't think we're going back to an environment of low inflation.

Lagarde stated: "I think there have been forces that have been unleashed as a result of the pandemic, a result of massive geopolitical shock that we're facing now that are going to change the landscape in which we operate right now."

Consequently, Lagarde said the European Central Bank has markedly revised down its forecasts for growth in the next two years.

At the UBS panel discussion of central banks and inflation, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor Phillip Lowe commented: "I'm not expecting a recession but we're on a narrow path."

"Like other countries we're having to raise interest rates and there are uncertainties around how that's going to effect the economy; we've got global uncertainties as well," he said.

Though, Lowe lauded Australia's remarkable resilience.

"We were the first advanced economy to get back to previous levels of output and employment. The share of the population with a job in Australia is at a record high by a large margin and the current rate of saving out of income is still very high, much higher than it was before the pandemic," he said.

While Lowe notes the various measures the RBA has are all still well anchored in the 2-3%, medium target, the lesser discussed issue of inflation psychology has drawn his attention.

"There's been a shift in psychology in the labour market. For the past maybe two decades we haven't really had any indexation because people didn't worry too much about what the inflation rate was in any particular year," Lowe said.

"But now, there's a very strong focus of at least in parts of the labour market of getting full compensation for higher inflation."

Without a credible path back to target inflation ranges, Lowe warned that this current shift in psychology would persist.

Lowe continued: "We know where that ends, it ends in persistent inflation. Then you've got to have much higher interest rates and an economic downturn to get inflation back down."