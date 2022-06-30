Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Inflation a greater danger than recession: Powell

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 30 JUN 2022   12:12PM

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell flagged that the US Federal Reserve had to raise rates rapidly to mitigate higher inflation, even if that increased recession risks.

Speaking at the European Central Bank Forum in Portugal, Powell said: "Our aim is to have growth moderate, a necessary adjustment that needs to happen."

But, he conceded "there's no guarantee we can do that."

"We're strongly committed to using our tools to get inflation to come down, the way to do that is to slow down growth, ideally keep it positive," Powell said.

Sponsored
Equity Headwinds often an Infrastructure Tailwind

"Is there a risk we would go too far, certainly, but I wouldn't agree that it's [a recession] the greatest risk to the economy. The bigger mistake to make would be to fail to restore price stability.

"There's a clock running here, we've had high inflation running now for more than a year and it would be bad risk management to just assume that those longer-term inflation expectations will remain anchored indefinitely."

Also speaking at the conference, European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde said she doesn't think we're going back to an environment of low inflation.

Lagarde stated: "I think there have been forces that have been unleashed as a result of the pandemic, a result of massive geopolitical shock that we're facing now that are going to change the landscape in which we operate right now."

Consequently, Lagarde said the European Central Bank has markedly revised down its forecasts for growth in the next two years.

At the UBS panel discussion of central banks and inflation, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor Phillip Lowe commented: "I'm not expecting a recession but we're on a narrow path."

"Like other countries we're having to raise interest rates and there are uncertainties around how that's going to effect the economy; we've got global uncertainties as well," he said.

Though, Lowe lauded Australia's remarkable resilience.

"We were the first advanced economy to get back to previous levels of output and employment. The share of the population with a job in Australia is at a record high by a large margin and the current rate of saving out of income is still very high, much higher than it was before the pandemic," he said.

While Lowe notes the various measures the RBA has are all still well anchored in the 2-3%, medium target, the lesser discussed issue of inflation psychology has drawn his attention.

"There's been a shift in psychology in the labour market. For the past maybe two decades we haven't really had any indexation because people didn't worry too much about what the inflation rate was in any particular year," Lowe said.

"But now, there's a very strong focus of at least in parts of the labour market of getting full compensation for higher inflation."

Without a credible path back to target inflation ranges, Lowe warned that this current shift in psychology would persist.

Lowe continued: "We know where that ends, it ends in persistent inflation. Then you've got to have much higher interest rates and an economic downturn to get inflation back down."

Read more: Jerome PowellUS Federal ReservePhillip LoweChristine LagardeEuropean Central Bank ForumReserve Bank of AustraliaUBSInflation psychology
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Reserve Bank shocks with hawkish 50bp increase
RBA spotlights inflation risk of higher wages
Banks flag imminent consecutive double rate rises
Reserve Bank tipped to hike rates again
Relax rate expectations: Franklin Templeton
ASX names new managing director
ACCC on financial services priorities
HSBC hires from Antarctica Asset Management
US Fed indicates several more half-percentage rate rises
Goldman Sachs strengthens leveraged finance team

Editor's Choice

July 1 super changes: Are you ready?

CASSANDRA BALDINI
As we celebrate the 30th birthday of the Superannuation Guarantee, the new financial year brings with it plenty of changes to super. Here's what you need to know.

Rest cuts administration fees

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The industry fund has reduced asset-based administration fees across Rest Super, Rest Corporate and Rest Pension, saying its total fees are now at least 25% less than the industry average.

Adviser associations to merge

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Members of the Authorised Representatives Association (ARA), have voted to close the 40-year-old association and merge with The Advisers Association (TAA).

ASIC takes Mercer Financial Advice to court

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Mercer Financial Advice is being sued by ASIC over fee for no service conduct that continued after the Royal Commission and impacted members of both a corporate and government super fund.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jane Kang

GENERAL MANAGER, INVESTMENTS
PRIME SUPER
A determined spirit has underscored all that Jane Kang has achieved so far, and that spirit is lending itself well to Prime Super, its members and its investments. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.