NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Superannuation
Sponsored by
Industry super steps up SG campaign as RBA weighs in
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  MONDAY, 10 FEB 2020   12:31PM

The peak body for industry super funds is stepping up its campaign to convince the public of the benefits of increasing the superannuation guarantee, as the RBA weighs in to the debate.

Industry Super Australia has kicked off a new advertising campaign designed to increase the public's awareness of the legislated increase to the superannuation guarantee, which is set to ratchet up to 12% by 2025.

According to independent research undertaken by UMR, Australians are mostly unaware of both the current SG rate, and its scheduled increase to 12%.

"Research shows just 32% of people are aware of the current super rate of 9.5%, while only 11% are aware it is legislated to increase to 12% by 2025," ISA said.

"Less than 10% can correctly identify both the current rate, and what it is scheduled to increase to.

"With Australians already worried about how they will make ends meet in retirement, increasing awareness of the boost to super coming their way is critical to helping them maximise their savings and their life in retirement."

Launched across broadcast TV, radio, outdoor, online and social last night, ISAs new campaign is timely in light of comments made by RBA governor Phillip Lowe at a House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics hearing on Friday.

The head of the Reserve Bank said the RBA believes increases to compulsory savings won't impact consumption, as a decrease in voluntary savings will offset the impact of the SG increase.

"To think about the effect of that on the economy, you've also got to take into account that when compulsory savings go up, there's some offset in voluntary savings," Lowe said.

"So if you have to save more through super, you might save less voluntarily and therefore your consumption doesn't move."

RBA assistant governor Luci Ellis said the bank was forecasting WPI-base cash wages would grow "a bit slower than they otherwise would," as a result of the scheduled increase to SG.

"Given that wages growth is already very low relative to historical experience, I think that would have—again, Phil was talking earlier about people's risk aversion. One thing we know is that people are loss averse," said Ellis.

"Workers are much more likely to resist a reduction in wages growth than they are to forgo what otherwise might have been faster wages growth."

Asked to clarify the bank's perspective by committee chair Tim Wilson, Ellis confirmed the RBA considers increases to the SG are mostly derived from wages.

"The way we've looked at it, for the purposes of our forecasts, is we've looked at both Australian and overseas examples where there's been some non-cash increase in benefits that the worker prefers, and it's not quite a full pass through," Ellis said.

"Historically, about 80 per cent of the increase in the non-cash benefit tends to show up as somewhat slower wages growth than you would otherwise have seen."

ISA chief executive Bernie Dean said Australian's need to know their future is "more super".

"Increasing awareness about the promised increase to the super rate will give more Australians confidence about retirement and help them get the maximum value out of every extra dollar," dean said.

"For those Australians worrying about their future - stop. Soon you'll see more money going into your super account and you won't have to do a thing."

Read more: SGSuperannuationISALuci EllisPhillip LoweBernie DeanIndustry Super AustraliaReserve BankTim Wilson
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ISA slams ANU research as SG debate rears its head again
Opt-out super to hit workers: ISA
ISA reaffirms stance on super guarantee
Retirement income review must focus on women: KPMG
Super fund lowers MySuper fees
Lowe snaps back at critics
SG increase means lower wages: Grattan
ISA demands pull Combet from ME Bank
FSC, super sector steps up for bushfire affected
Risk roles on the rise: SEEK
Editor's Choice
Perpetual head jumps for greener pastures
ALLY SELBY
A Perpetual general manager has packed his bags, departing the financial services firm for a simpler life in Hobart, Tasmania.
Separate advice and product: AIOFP
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Association of Independently Owned Financial Professionals wants product failures and financial losses from those failures factored into the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort.
Australia's fastest growing investment managers
KANIKA SOOD
A Chicago fund manager tops the list of the 50 fastest-growing investment managers that raise assets from Aussie investors, according to Rainmaker Research.
Praemium expanding in UK, growing managed accounts
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Listed platform Praemium's half yearly results included an update about its UK business and its virtual managed accounts portfolios.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should the Retirement Income Review revise the regulatory settings for Comprehensive Income Products for Retirement (CIPRs)?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Louise Walsh
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FUTURE GENERATION INVESTMENT COMPANY
Future Generation chief executive Louise Walsh isn't the kind of person who waits for an opportunity to fall at her feet; she creates them herself. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 46iBXama