Industry super steps up SG campaign as RBA weighs in

The peak body for industry super funds is stepping up its campaign to convince the public of the benefits of increasing the superannuation guarantee, as the RBA weighs in to the debate.

Industry Super Australia has kicked off a new advertising campaign designed to increase the public's awareness of the legislated increase to the superannuation guarantee, which is set to ratchet up to 12% by 2025.

According to independent research undertaken by UMR, Australians are mostly unaware of both the current SG rate, and its scheduled increase to 12%.

"Research shows just 32% of people are aware of the current super rate of 9.5%, while only 11% are aware it is legislated to increase to 12% by 2025," ISA said.

"Less than 10% can correctly identify both the current rate, and what it is scheduled to increase to.

"With Australians already worried about how they will make ends meet in retirement, increasing awareness of the boost to super coming their way is critical to helping them maximise their savings and their life in retirement."

Launched across broadcast TV, radio, outdoor, online and social last night, ISAs new campaign is timely in light of comments made by RBA governor Phillip Lowe at a House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics hearing on Friday.

The head of the Reserve Bank said the RBA believes increases to compulsory savings won't impact consumption, as a decrease in voluntary savings will offset the impact of the SG increase.

"To think about the effect of that on the economy, you've also got to take into account that when compulsory savings go up, there's some offset in voluntary savings," Lowe said.

"So if you have to save more through super, you might save less voluntarily and therefore your consumption doesn't move."

RBA assistant governor Luci Ellis said the bank was forecasting WPI-base cash wages would grow "a bit slower than they otherwise would," as a result of the scheduled increase to SG.

"Given that wages growth is already very low relative to historical experience, I think that would have—again, Phil was talking earlier about people's risk aversion. One thing we know is that people are loss averse," said Ellis.

"Workers are much more likely to resist a reduction in wages growth than they are to forgo what otherwise might have been faster wages growth."

Asked to clarify the bank's perspective by committee chair Tim Wilson, Ellis confirmed the RBA considers increases to the SG are mostly derived from wages.

"The way we've looked at it, for the purposes of our forecasts, is we've looked at both Australian and overseas examples where there's been some non-cash increase in benefits that the worker prefers, and it's not quite a full pass through," Ellis said.

"Historically, about 80 per cent of the increase in the non-cash benefit tends to show up as somewhat slower wages growth than you would otherwise have seen."

ISA chief executive Bernie Dean said Australian's need to know their future is "more super".

"Increasing awareness about the promised increase to the super rate will give more Australians confidence about retirement and help them get the maximum value out of every extra dollar," dean said.

"For those Australians worrying about their future - stop. Soon you'll see more money going into your super account and you won't have to do a thing."