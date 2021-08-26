Industry steps up for Lifeline

Some financial services heavyweights have thrown their support behind Lifeline, as the pandemic, lockdowns and economic uncertainty sees mental health services stretched.

Janus Henderson head of retail distribution Jordan Tang organised Berry Motorfair for the first time last year. The event invited the community to peruse Porsches, Ferraris, McLarens, muscle cars and enjoy food trucks, bars, live entertainment, market stalls and raffle prizes.

It was a hit, attracting about 1200 people and raising more than $50,000 for Lifeline.

Tang had planned to hold the event in Berry again in October, but due to the lockdown in Sydney he has been forced to push it to March 2022.

However, industry supporters of this event are determined to still encourage people to donate to Lifeline.

In just the first month of Sydney's lockdown (June 26 - July 27), Lifeline national demand was up 24%. That represents an extra 590 calls every day compared to pre-pandemic numbers in 2019.

From Sydney alone, Lifeline had 31,416 calls between June 26 and July 27.

Calls from Victorian residents have also spiked by 30% compared to pre-pandemic levels.

On Monday August 2, Lifeline had 3345 calls - the highest volume of calls in its 58-year history.

Wealth manager Crestone will support the Berry Motorfair when it goes ahead next year and has made a significant donation to Lifeline.

Crestone's Ross Pooley and Kent Hindmarsh said that there is nothing more important at the moment than supporting those who are finding the pandemic mentally challenging.

"Being able to support mental health whilst sharing our enthusiasm for classic and collectible cars is a win-win for all of us," they said.

Janus Henderson head of Australia Matt Gaden said: "We are all aware of the challenged times we live in. Now, more than ever, it is critical we keep an eye out for relatives, friends and work colleagues who maybe impacted by depression and related mental health issues."

"Janus Henderson is proud to be a sponsor of the Berry Motorfair which supports Lifeline in their quest to address these issues now and into the future."

Perpetual is also supporting Lifeline, chief executive Rob Adams said: "All aspects of our lives have been impacted by COVID and supporting each other during such difficult times is critical."

"We need to be aware that such difficult times create further pressures on us all, but most particularly those that are impacted by mental health issues and those supporting mental health management. We are delighted to support the Berry Motorfair and hence Lifeline, given their important role during such times."

Crestone, Janus Henderson and Perpetual encourage those who wish to support Lifeline to donate directly to the organisation through its website.

Lifeline Australia provides a 24-hour phone crisis support and suicide prevention service to anyone at any time. Lifeline also provides information and training for family and friends of people at risk of suicide. Phone 13 11 14.