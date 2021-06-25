Industry split on paid vaccine leave

The Finance Sector Union is petitioning for paid vaccination leave, saying employers can help ensure the community is safe from COVID-19. So, who is and who isn't on board?

The FSU is calling for two days of paid leave to be offered to employees in the sector, providing ample time for them to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and manage any side effects they may experience.

"You have told us that the time it takes to receive the vaccine and potentially sick leave to manage any side effects is a barrier to getting vaccinated," the FSU told members.

"Our employers have a critical role to play."

The union has so far written to 71 employers in the financial services sector, including banks, insurers and superannuation funds.

As it stands, the FSU has received just 24 responses. Of those, just one has agreed to what the union is specifically asking for; Australian Mutual Bank is providing employees with two days of paid leave when they receive a vaccine, allowing one day off for each shot.

The bank's executive manager, people Joanna Vella said: "It will be classed as Special Leave and to be eligible you will need to provide evidence, such as a medical certificate, as confirmation that the day was used for a COVID-19 vaccination."

Some employers have made four hours of paid leave available to staff, including AMP, Beyond Bank, ClearView Wealth, Hume Bank, IAG and Westpac.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank is also taking the same four hours-only approach, though notes that staff were provided an additional 10 days' personal leave last year for COVID-19-related matters.

Others have said paid vaccination leave is available via informal agreement. However, some specify that if employees feel unwell or experience side effects and require time off work following the vaccine, they will need to use personal leave.

AustralianSuper and Commonwealth Bank are among these organisations.

"The fund recognises that colleagues being able to access paid time off to get vaccinated is an important step to improving their health outcomes and controlling the pandemic," AustralianSuper chief executive Ian Silk wrote to the FSU.

"AustralianSuper supports colleagues taking time off during their working hours to receive the required vaccinations and this has been the case for colleagues who have already received their vaccinations."

Of the 24 that have responded, there are 10 employers that the FSU lists as having declined to provide additional leave to staff receiving the jab.

For example, insurer HBF has said staff can use the three days' paid wellness leave they receive every year and Cbus said staff can use their existing personal leave balance if they need to travel to a vaccine centre or experience long wait times. Meanwhile, Auto & General said that because it has few employees in front-facing customer roles and vaccination is not mandated, it will not provide paid leave unless directed by state and/or federal governments to do so.

However, many of those that the FSU said declined made additional leave available to staff in the face of the pandemic, just like Bendigo and Adelaide Bank. In fact, in some cases, their entitlements are more generous.

"While we acknowledge that some employers have provided additional entitlements to help people manage during the COVID pandemic, these entitlements are designed for situations including additional caring responsibilities," FSU national secretary Julia Angrisano said in a statement to Financial Standard.

However, given the nuances of individual employers' policies, that's not entirely accurate. For example, HESTA provides its staff with 15 days of personal leave - five more than is legally required. In addition to that, those working at HESTA were also given a further five days paid COVID leave. The fund also said it is happy for employees to get vaccinated during work hours, as the flexible work arrangements currently in place make this possible.

Similarly, Aware Super provided its employees with up to 20 days of additional discretionary leave for the purposes of responding to the pressures of COVID-19. This includes receiving the vaccine, group executive, people and workplace Steve Hill told Financial Standard.

"We considered the most appropriate approach to support the vaccination efforts for our team. We already provide generous leave entitlements to our employees and any additional leave we may introduce is funded by our members through their fees," he said.

"Decisions to introduce leave entitlements are therefore not made lightly. In the rare instance that an individual does not have adequate sick and carer's leave to accommodate the time they need to be vaccinated or recover from unexpected side effects, we will respond to this compassionately and on a case-by-case basis."

Likewise, last year UniSuper began providing its employees with extra leave, known as standby leave, for employees with family or carer commitments resulting from COVID-19. This is in addition to the 12 personal leave days they already receive. The fund expects this leave to be accessed if required for or following vaccination.

So far, the results of an ongoing poll by Financial Standard show 60% of readers do not believe two days of paid vaccination leave is necessary. Still, 33% do believe it should be introduced, while the balance is undecided.

The FSU's petition coincides with that of the Australian Council for Trade Unions, with the peak body asking for a nationwide scheme similar to that proposed by the FSU. The ACTU argues that mandated paid vaccination leave would incentivise Australians to get the jab.

Away from home, the city of Los Angeles has approved paid vaccination leave for all employees, with business owners now required to provide up to four hours of paid time off per injection, and up to eight hours where they experience side effects. California state law already required employers with 25 or more employees to offer up to 80 hours of COVID-19 sick leave for full-time employees.