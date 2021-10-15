Industry slams Future Fund disclosure exemption

The super industry is calling for mandated consistency on portfolio holdings disclosure after it was recommended the Future Fund be exempt from disclosing commercially sensitive information.

The Senate Committee report released this week on disclosure obligations for the sovereign wealth fund recommends it be exempt from disclosing asset prices so as not to undermine its ability to compete on the global scale. In contrast, proposed disclosure reforms would see superannuation funds - which are increasingly investing and operating on a global scale - forced to disclose exact values of directly held assets.

The Investment Funds Legislation Amendment Bill 2021 amends the Freedom of Information Act to provide a partial exemption for documents handled by the Future Fund Board and Agency related to its investment activities. This would reduce the risk of disclosing highly sensitive confidential or commercial material and is aligned to the current treatment of other entities like NBN Co and Export Finance Australia.

Within the report, the Labor Party raised several issues, namely that it logically follows that super funds could also see negative investment outcomes if they were to report such information.

"The hypocrisy of the government in granting the Future Fund an exemption from public disclosure on one hand but requiring public disclosure of superannuation funds on the other hand is stark, and is yet another demonstration of the government's hatred of the super system," Labor said.

Labor also said the proposed exemption is too broad, pointing out that it could allow for the exemption of an entire document even if only part of it relates to investment activities.

Also commenting, Australian Greens said: "Apparently the application of Australia's FOI laws to the Future Fund are the weak link for global investment managers that might lead to market sensitive information being released and everyone losing their money."

"Which, of course, is bunkum."

The Greens added that there is no risk of this occurring as the FOI Act already provides government bodies with an exemption from the release of information where it may disclose trade secrets or commercially valuable information.

The move is prejudicial to the effective operation of the super system and it is "nonsensical" that the Future Fund and super funds would have different requirements, Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees chief executive Eva Scheerlinck said.

"Just like the Future Fund, Australian super funds must be able to compete on a level playing field with global institutional investors who generally aren't required to disclose commercially sensitive information," Scheerlinck said.

"Forcing super funds to disclose such information will put them at a significant disadvantage to their competitors and compromise their ability to deliver the best investment returns for members which they do by investing in job creating initiatives in Australia and supporting the ongoing health of the Australian economy."

Scheerlinck reiterated that AIST does support disclosure of investment information, including where it relates to unlisted assets, and has proposed a framework for disclosing information in a way that won't harm members' retirement savings.