Industry mixed over FSC advice framework

The financial advice industry welcomes the Financial Services Council (FSC) recommendations to help reduce red tape and make financial advice more affordable, but one dealer group is unsure whether the FSC is trustworthy - particularly for risk advisers.

The Association of Financial Advisers (AFA), The Advisers Association (TAA) and Synchron support changes that will lead to affordable advice for consumers and relieving the compliance burden for financial advisers.

The FSC's latest research, White paper on financial advice, outlined proposals reclassifies retail clients and differentiates financial advice and general information.

"We are particularly pleased to see the FSC's call for the separation of product and advice. This would represent a giant leap forward, as in practice it would mean only licensed financial advisers would be able to give financial advice," TAA chief executive Neil Macdonald said.

"We are also pleased to see the call to distinguish between financial advice and general information. This would help consumers better understand when they are being given financial advice and when they are merely being supplied with general information by a product provider, for example."

AFA general manager, policy and professionalism Phil Anderson added: "We also welcome the KPMG report on the cost of financial advice, which highlights the current problem with financial advice being excessively expensive and the importance of finding solutions, including regulatory reforms to reduce this cost."

The FSC is also calling for the industry to be self-regulated and a principles-based regulatory framework fully implemented by 2020. It also wants the safe-harbour steps abolished as a result of complying with the Best Interests Duty, and the Letter of Advice to replace the Statement of Advice and Record of Advice by 2023.

Synchron director Don Trapnell said these proposals make sense but called into question the trustworthiness of the FSC after the Life Insurance Framework (LIF), which the FSC played a key part in.

"However, and this is perhaps more of a problem than the FSC is willing to recognise, the question on the lips of many risk advisers is - why should we trust the FSC?" Trapnell said.

"We still believe LIF was predicated on a lie, a lie that a culture of churn existed amongst advisers when there was scant evidence of it. It was championed by the FSC whose members, to this day, are primarily fund managers, superannuation funds and life insurers. Advisers are right to question the FSC's motives."

Trapnell also wants to see the FSC propose the separation of risk advisers from financial advisers, especially in relation to education and training.

"Specialist risk advisers provide different services to financial planners," he said.

"It doesn't make sense for them to hold the same qualifications or have to commit to the same educational program."