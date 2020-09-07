Industry funds pledge $33bn for economy

Industry super funds have announced a $33 billion pipeline to stimulate business activity and help restore the economy, according to Industry Super Australia.

ISA said the capital expenditure was identified as part of a survey of industry super funds, IFM Investors and ISPT.

The Super in the Economy 2020 report said industry super funds' investment outperformance has added billions of dollars to members' retirement savings and deepened the national savings pool.

The report includes forecasts based on the present legislated scenario of small, incremental increases in the super guarantee and calls for a more efficient super system and stable policy settings.

This includs sticking to the rate rises, to unlock additional investment, improving government procurement processes to save taxpayers money and get major public projects going in a more timely manner.

The report also suggests industry funds' outperformance added an around $151 billion in total to national superannuation savings over the past 23 years.

ISA said a member is estimated to be $30,250 better off on average with an industry super fund account.

A survey of nine industry funds suggested forward CAPEX spending would be around $33 billion, of which, $19.5 billion in CAPEX will create over 200,000 jobs between 2020 and 2023.

ISA added that investments save the Federal budget $2.7 billion through higher tax receipts, lower pension payments and lower interest costs alone.

The report expands on an earlier 2016 report and examines new areas that recognise the changing economy of the future.

ISA chief executive Bernie Dean said: "Our economic recovery and workers' dignity in retirement both hinge on stable and optimal policy settings including the promised super guarantee rise and preserving savings for retirement."

"Industry fund members are deeply invested in Australia's future which is helping to rebuild their retirement savings, keep businesses in business and Australians in jobs."

Industry Super Australia chief economist Stephen Anthony said the report highlights the role industry super holds in Australia.

"Everyone benefits from a strong industry super system. It is proven to strengthen the economy, create jobs and grows workers' retirement nest eggs, this report highlights the valuable opportunities that lie ahead," Anthony said.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.