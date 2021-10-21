NEWS
Superannuation

Industry funds partner with AMP Capital

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 21 OCT 2021   12:09PM

Cbus Property and UniSuper have invested with the AMP Capital Retail Trust, as AMP Capital demerges its private markets business, making a $2.2 billion move in the retail space.

The two industry funds have taken majority ownership of Pacific Fair in Queensland and 50% ownership of Macquarie Centre in NSW.

AMP Capital reported it is a $2.2 billion investment, with both properties having been managed and developed by AMP Capital for more than 30 years.

AMP Capital are invested alongside the new unitholders to ensure management alignment.

"We are delighted to be working with UniSuper and Cbus Property as manager of these incredible assets. Since 2012, AMP Capital has overseen the redevelopment of the assets on behalf of investors to enhance the retail offering and trade area dominance of Pacific Fair and Macquarie Centre," AMP Capital head of real estate Kylie O'Connor said.

"As we move closer to operating under the demerged private markets business, we look forward to working with our partners to unlock future opportunities at each asset, both of which are in prime locations within exceptional trade areas."

UniSuper head of property and infrastructure Kent Robbins added: "UniSuper is pleased to announce its latest investment into quality retail assets. We anticipate an increase in returns from certain shopping centres as retailers seek exposure to dominant shopping centres, such as Macquarie Centre and Pacific Fair, to leverage their omni-channel retail plans.

Cbus Property chief executive Adrian Pozzo also highlighted the quality of these assets.

"We are excited to partner with UniSuper and AMP Capital on these premium flagship retail assets located in prime locations, with potential for future growth opportunities in both centres," he said.

"This blue-chip retail portfolio complements Cbus Property's existing premium commercial office portfolio, which was recently awarded Australia's highest NABERS Energy rating in the NABERS Sustainable Portfolios Index for the second year in a row."

Read more: UniSuperCbus PropertyAMP Capital Retail TrustAdrian PozzoKent RobbinsKylie O'ConnorNABERS Energy
