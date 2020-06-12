NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Industry funds continue risk-adjusted domination
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  FRIDAY, 12 JUN 2020   12:26PM

Industry superannuation funds have continued to dominate Rainmaker's league tables for risk-adjusted MySuper returns, despite an ethical retail fund muscling its way into the top 10.

Industry super funds took all but one of the top 10 positions in Rainmaker's latest RMetrics MySuper report, which looks beyond the headline three-year returns of 41 MySuper single strategy- investment options to provide insight into their performance and relationships with volatility risk measures.

The super fund for Western Australia's local government workers, WA Super, took the top combined risk adjusted position in the three years to March 2020, thanks to a 4.6% p.a. three-year return, the lowest minimum monthly return at -6%, and the equal highest Sharpe ratio at 0.6.

The industry fund shared the equal top Sharpe ratio with Australian Ethical, which was the only retail super fund to crack the top 10 by combined risk adjusted rank - a ranking of funds' average percentile scores across the Sharpe, Sortino and Omega risk ratios.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Depression, Recovery, and the Risk of Time

The retail fund achieved the highest three-year returns at 5.7%, and took the second risk-adjusted rank.

After that, it was an industry fund whitewash, with Prime Super, First State Super, BUSSQ, Media Super, AustralianSuper, Cbus, Club Plus and NGS Super taking the remaining eight spots in the top 10.

The sector dominated most of the report, with nine of the top 10 returns on a three-year basis, nine of the 10 lowest standard deviation results, and nine of the top 10 funds with fewest negative returns.

The results continue the sector's domination of the league tables, after industry funds took the top 10 positions late last year, with the $54 billion fund for people working in health and community services, HESTA, ranked highest of all on a risk-adjusted basis.

"Rainmaker's RMetrics report aims to assess MySuper performance the same way many managed funds are assessed, using a selection of strictly defined quantitative measures of volatility against returns," said Alex Dunnin, Rainmaker executive director of research and compliance, at the time.

"There is much more to assessing a MySuper product's risk-adjusted outcome than simply matching its nominal return against a notional asset allocation."

Read more: MySuperRainmakerSharpeRisk-adjusted returnsAustralian EthicalAustralianSuperBUSSQCbusWA Super
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
MySuper goes back-to-back in the black
AustralianSuper bets on build-to-rent
Report reveals superficiality of ESG pledges
Hundreds of billions ripped from super
AustralianSuper bolsters leadership
COVID-19 recovery plans must heed climate science
Mirova chief labels ethical investing pledges hollow
Hold super accountable for miners' actions: Future Super
No slowing ERS applications
Let's not waste the crisis
Editor's Choice
FASEA extension hits snag
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The extensions that will allow financial advisers an extra year to complete the FASEA exam and two years to complete the FASEA education requirements was returned to the House of Representatives after an amendment was sought.
HUB24, Pinnacle say goodbye to S&P/ASX 200
KANIKA SOOD
S&P Dow Jones Indices' overdue rebalance of its Australian indices will see HUB24 and Pinnacle Investment Management kicked out of the ASX200 at the start of trading on June 22, amid nearly 200 changes.
Life insurance salary guide for 2020
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
A new salary guide has outlined what those in the life insurance industry can expect to get paid this year, as it's revealed many claims assessors are looking to move sideways due to a perceived lack of career growth.
Super fund calls for government support
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Crescent Wealth board director and former Liberal party leader John Hewson called for the government to introduce a 30-50 year guaranteed infrastructure bond.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
JUL
29
Advisers Big Day Out: Wollongong 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Michelle Lopez
HEAD OF AUSTRALIAN EQUITIES
ABERDEEN STANDARD INVESTMENTS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Michelle Lopez is about to cap off her first year as the head of Australian equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments. She shares with Kanika Sood the journey that got her there and the challenges facing women in funds management.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something E564z7WV