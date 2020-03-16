NEWS
Financial Planning
Industry funds a bright spot for advisers
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 16 MAR 2020   12:23PM

More than 750 financial advisers have left the advice sector in the last three months, but industry superannuation funds are recruiting.

In the three months to today, 757 financial advisers have dropped off the ASIC Financial Adviser Register.

During that same period, industry funds have picked up 19 new advisers, according to Rainmaker analysis.

Of the advisers who left the industry, only 14 were from industry super funds.

Profusion Group director Chris Gordon specialises in recruiting financial advisers. He said he's recently seen industry funds hiring at a greater pace than the rest of the advice industry.

Gordon works with about 10 industry funds, and he says most of them have been hiring recently.

"From an industry point of view, it's probably the most positive area," he said.

He's predicting that the industry funds will continue steadily growing their adviser numbers as their member bases grow.

And, the super funds are also proving to be more attractive employment options for advisers.

"Adviser numbers at industry funds are growing at a steady pace, and I think that will continue," he said.

Gordon suggested that as industry funds continue to grow through mergers the advice services their diverse member base might require are likely to expand.

"There seems to be a high level of trust of industry funds form their member base," he added.

"From a market point of view, the industry funds are in a positive place at the moment and they're one of the growth areas of the industry."

Gordon said when he's advertising advice roles with industry funds he makes sure to make it clear the role is with an industry super fund, saying he's seen a boost in application numbers from this factor.

"It's an attractive option for a lot of people," he said.

"They didn't get as much bad press through the Royal Commission and they're in growth-mode. Then there's that trust factor with the member base."

