Industry fund swaps insurers

An industry fund is moving from MLC Life to OnePath as its life insurer effective July 1 and has notified members of changes to its offering.

Energy Super has chosen OnePath after a rigorous tender process, the fund told members, while notifying them of changes to death and TPD cover.

The change builds from September last year when Energy Super transitioned its income protection from MLC to OnePath.

The fund said costs for some members will go up. There are no changes for defined benefit members.

"Since 1 July 2017, benefits paid to members have been increasing and over the last three years more benefits have been paid to members than premiums collected and paid to the insurer - which is unsustainable," Energy Super said.

From July 1, the maximum benefit payable for death cover will be $5 million, $3 million for total and permanent disability as well as for terminal illness.

New general cover will cost $0.925 per unit per week for death cover, while weekly general cover for both death and TPD will be $1.459.

These rates are slightly lower for white collar workers or professionals, as $0.740 per week for a unit of death cover, and $1.179 both death and TPD.

Members with death and/or TPD cover will no longer be able to elect to continue their insurance under an individual policy if they leave the fund.

While IP had already transitioned to OnePath last year, the terms will be revised from July 1 as the previous agreement comes to an end.

The fund's IP cover will move to unit-based pricing, with each unit equal to $115.40 per week of cover.

It has removed the 5% insurance administration fee, and 5% annual indexation fee for some categories in the IP cover.

The new rates are in place for three years starting July 1.

