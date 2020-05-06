NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Industry fund swaps insurers
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 MAY 2020   12:44PM

An industry fund is moving from MLC Life to OnePath as its life insurer effective July 1 and has notified members of changes to its offering.

Energy Super has chosen OnePath after a rigorous tender process, the fund told members, while notifying them of changes to death and TPD cover.

The change builds from September last year when Energy Super transitioned its income protection from MLC to OnePath.

The fund said costs for some members will go up. There are no changes for defined benefit members.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

"Since 1 July 2017, benefits paid to members have been increasing and over the last three years more benefits have been paid to members than premiums collected and paid to the insurer - which is unsustainable," Energy Super said.

From July 1, the maximum benefit payable for death cover will be $5 million, $3 million for total and permanent disability as well as for terminal illness.

New general cover will cost $0.925 per unit per week for death cover, while weekly general cover for both death and TPD will be $1.459.

These rates are slightly lower for white collar workers or professionals, as $0.740 per week for a unit of death cover, and $1.179 both death and TPD.

Members with death and/or TPD cover will no longer be able to elect to continue their insurance under an individual policy if they leave the fund.

While IP had already transitioned to OnePath last year, the terms will be revised from July 1 as the previous agreement comes to an end.

The fund's IP cover will move to unit-based pricing, with each unit equal to $115.40 per week of cover.

It has removed the 5% insurance administration fee, and 5% annual indexation fee for some categories in the IP cover.

The new rates are in place for three years starting July 1.

?

Read more: OnePathEnergy SuperMLC Life
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
NAB remediation bill grows
CareSuper leads super satisfaction
Insurers halt some virus cover
Industry fund awards mandate
MLC Life chief steps down
Gardior adds board directors
TAL loses group insurance mandate
Practice profitability at risk: MLC Life
Vale David Smith
Life Company of the Year crowned
Editor's Choice
Aussie equities winners, losers revealed
ALLY SELBY
Aussie passive and active equity strategies have been put to the test, with Morningstar assessing how the country's small and large-cap managers have fared during the highs of 2019 and the lows of 2020.
Media Super GM joins retail fund
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A member of the Media Super leadership team is set to take on a new role with a retail super fund.
Platinum funds downgraded at Morningstar
KANIKA SOOD
Two funds from Platinum Asset Management were downgraded to bronze at Morningstar yesterday.
Madison sale slated for May completion
KANIKA SOOD
OneVue is on track on complete the sale of dealer group Madison next month, the company said in quarterly update released this morning.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Marsha Beck
MANAGING DIRECTOR AUSTRALIA
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
For AMP Capital managing director, Australia Marsha Beck the only limits to what can be achieved are those we create in our own minds. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something GeTFRg5n