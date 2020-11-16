Industry fund slashes admin fees

A $13 billion superannuation fund has slashed its administration fees by a third.

LGIAsuper members will pay less administration fees - from $1.50 per week or $78 per year to $1 a week or $52 per year starting this month.

LGIAsuper chief executive Kate Farrar flagged the fee changes in mid-2019, shortly after it partnered with global business process specialist Tech Mahindra as its back-office administrative platform provider.

"We introduced a weekly fee in July 2019, at the same time as we reduced our variable administration fee, to make our structure for administration costs fairer for members," she said.

"This is the result of the fund setting in place a very robust strategy to reduce costs, our team successfully delivering on the strategy, and us passing those savings straight through to members at a time when they really need it."

Also in November, the super fund with 75,000 members announced several changes to its investment strategy, which included reducing exposure to property and global shares and introducing a new asset class.

LGIAsuper is mulling a potential merger with Energy Super, which would contribute about $7.5 billion in assets to create a $20 billion entity.

Farrar said the merger is designed to further reduce member fees and improve performance in coming years.

"As a members-first fund, we want to ensure members benefit from our lower costs and we recognise that any reduction in fees could make a big difference over the long-term," she said.

In the past year, LGIAsuper held 93 seminars and webinars with 2028 attendees (up 138% year on year). It met over 7000 members and guests via its workplace visits program.