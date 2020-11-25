NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Sponsored by
Industry fund shifts service functions to Link
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 25 NOV 2020   12:07PM

A major industry superannuation fund has outsourced all of its service centre functions to Link Group.

From 1 March 2021, Hostplus' contact centre, communications, complaints and employer servicing functions will transition to Link Group and housed under the Hostplus Service Excellence Centre (HSEC). The internal dispute resolution function will also transfer from Hostplus' trustee office to HSEC.

Current service centre staff will transition to Link.

"All impacted Hostplus employees are currently being consulted and will be offered the opportunity to transition to Link Group. Being part of Link Group will bring benefits such as increased opportunities for career progression, access to our state-of-the-art office amenities and extended flexible working arrangements, including working from home," Hostplus said in a statement.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

Additionally, transferred staff will see their existing Hostplus enterprise agreement conditions and entitlements, such as long-service leave entitlements and other conditions of employment transfer across with them to Link.

"There will be no requirement for redundancies as a result of this announcement," Hostplus said.

Australian Administration Services, a subsidiary of Link, currently provides member and employer, including insurance administration service to the $50 billion super fund, effectively extending the partnership by establishing HSEC.

Hostplus chief executive David Elia said partnering with Link to realise and leverage its strengths and expertise in providing these services "makes enormous sense and, more importantly, is in the best interests of our members".

"We also believe this represents a positive outcome for our dedicated and valued service centre and resolutions teams, who we are confident will be joining an organisation that is an industry leader in its field and which offers broader opportunities for growth and development for these staff," Elia said.

Link Group retirement and superannuation solutions chief executive Dee McGrath commented: "This step will see us provide the full benefits of our market leading technological capability to ensure consistent, improved and tailored experiences for Hostplus members and employers. We're excited to extend our strategic partnership with Hostplus as they enter this new stage of growth."

Hostplus has 1.3 million members and over 220,000 contributing employers.

Aware Super recently announced that it will in-house fund administration with the help of Bravura's technology.

Read more: Link GroupSuperannuationDavid EliaAustralian Administration ServicesAware SuperBravuraDee McGrath
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Aware Super in-houses fund administration
Public servants caught in SG bungle
RC recommendations closer to legislation
Aware Super, OptiComm deal still alive
Hume scrutinises super fund spend
Aware Super finds airport returns despite COVID-19
Aware Super backs electricity transition
Australian Unity owes staff $4.3m
Retail super funds grilled on member priorities
ASFA adds board members
Editor's Choice
US analysts fail to add value
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
In a study of 3.8 million analyst forecasts in 45 countries between 1994 and 2019 it has been found that US analysts fail to outperform on average.
Pan-Asian equities to perform well: Longlead
ELIZA BAVIN
Despite the tumultuous market conditions brought about this year, Longlead Capital Partners believes Pan-Asia equities are set to deliver a strong performance in 2021.
Praemium board bungle
ANNABELLE DICKSON
A non-executive director of the platform provider has been forced to step down following an administrative error, while the former Powerwrap chair has been appointed to the board.
Pinnacle boutique wins super fund mandate
KANIKA SOOD
An industry fund has awarded $170 million to an emerging markets strategy from Pinnacle's latest boutique partner.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
25-27
FPA Professionals Congress 
NOV
26
Best of the Best 
NOV
27
ANZIIF - 2020 South Australian Charity Luncheon 
DEC
1
2020 Cyber Insurance 101 
DEC
2
Webinar: Adding Value to Investment Management Clients - An Overview of the CIMA Certification 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  What are your first impressions of the Retirement Income Review's final report?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicole Connolly
FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
INVEST UNLISTED PTY LTD
Invest Unlisted founder and chief executive Nicole Connolly loves to run, and when she's not training for a marathon she is running her own business, the Invest Unlisted Core Infrastructure Fund (formerly IPIF). Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something ZjBTU6fV