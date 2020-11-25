Industry fund shifts service functions to Link

A major industry superannuation fund has outsourced all of its service centre functions to Link Group.

From 1 March 2021, Hostplus' contact centre, communications, complaints and employer servicing functions will transition to Link Group and housed under the Hostplus Service Excellence Centre (HSEC). The internal dispute resolution function will also transfer from Hostplus' trustee office to HSEC.

Current service centre staff will transition to Link.

"All impacted Hostplus employees are currently being consulted and will be offered the opportunity to transition to Link Group. Being part of Link Group will bring benefits such as increased opportunities for career progression, access to our state-of-the-art office amenities and extended flexible working arrangements, including working from home," Hostplus said in a statement.

Additionally, transferred staff will see their existing Hostplus enterprise agreement conditions and entitlements, such as long-service leave entitlements and other conditions of employment transfer across with them to Link.

"There will be no requirement for redundancies as a result of this announcement," Hostplus said.

Australian Administration Services, a subsidiary of Link, currently provides member and employer, including insurance administration service to the $50 billion super fund, effectively extending the partnership by establishing HSEC.

Hostplus chief executive David Elia said partnering with Link to realise and leverage its strengths and expertise in providing these services "makes enormous sense and, more importantly, is in the best interests of our members".

"We also believe this represents a positive outcome for our dedicated and valued service centre and resolutions teams, who we are confident will be joining an organisation that is an industry leader in its field and which offers broader opportunities for growth and development for these staff," Elia said.

Link Group retirement and superannuation solutions chief executive Dee McGrath commented: "This step will see us provide the full benefits of our market leading technological capability to ensure consistent, improved and tailored experiences for Hostplus members and employers. We're excited to extend our strategic partnership with Hostplus as they enter this new stage of growth."

Hostplus has 1.3 million members and over 220,000 contributing employers.

Aware Super recently announced that it will in-house fund administration with the help of Bravura's technology.