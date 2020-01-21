NEWS
Executive Appointments
Industry fund names new investment chief
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 21 JAN 2020   12:45PM

A $6 billion industry super fund will welcome a new investment lead following the resignation of its chief investment officer.

Former LUCRF Super head of investment strategy Michael McQueen will now lead investments for Media Super following the resignation of Norman Zhang after just two years in the role.

Zhang was appointed in November 2017 as general manager, investments from Frontier Advisors.

McQueen will take over from Zhang on February 21, having left LUCRF in December 2019 as part of a restructure.

Prior to LUCRF, McQueen was manager, investments at Kinetic Super in the lead up to its merger with Sunsuper. He has also previously held roles with Myer Family Investments, ANZ and Goldman Sachs JBWere.

Confirming the appointment to Financial Standard sister publication Industry Moves, a spokesperson for the fund said: "Media Super chair Gerard Noonan and chief executive Graeme Russell have paid tribute to Norman's excellent strategic and operational approach and wished him well on his next journey."

