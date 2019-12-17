Industry fund awards mandates

Two global managers have won mandates from a $9.5 billion superannuation fund totaling up to $150 million.

Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund has made an allocation to emerging market debt in hard currency.

The managers winning the allocation are Ashmore Group and PGIM, who were chosen from 38 managers that applied in the request for proposal process.

The fund will split them across its fixed income and alternatives allocations. It will hold mostly sovereign debt issued by emerging market countries that is denominated in US dollars.

The emerging market debt mandates follow the fund's allocation last month to a distressed debt manager, as it trims its holdings in equities and searches for assets with equity-like returns.

The distressed debt mandate went to York Capital Management.

All three allocations by themselves represent less than 1% of the fund's total assets, with room for ACSRF to top them up later.

ACSRF's bond option, which is among the best performing bond superannuation fixed income offerings, is managed by Ardea, Coolabah and Kapstream. The fund is also invested in Bob Sahota's private debt fund.