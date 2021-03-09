Industry fund awards ESG mandate

A $6 billion industry fund has implemented State Street Corporation's ESG Risk Analytics Solution to manage the carbon emissions of its assets.

State Street's solution will provide EISS Super with customised ESG performance and risk management with top-down and bottom-up capabilities including viewing the portfolio through ESG data sets.

As a result, EISS will have visibility of the tonnes of carbon emissions produced by companies within its portfolio and assess how the change in allocation in each company would affect the overall risk profile.

EISS Super chief executive Alexander Hutchison said the fund is committed to delivering long-term outcomes for its members.

"We have a responsibility to consider, understand and manage all the potential risks facing our investment holdings and one of the risk categories we look at is ESG," Hutchison said.

State Street's ESG analytics platform includes ESG metrics such as water and waste management, labour practices, employee diversity and inclusion, business model resilience, business ethics.

Head of State Street Institutional Services for Australia Daniel Cheever said assets owners are looking to integrate ESG in their investment processes to manage ESG risks.

"Increasingly, investors analyse data beyond traditional financial metrics and it is important for them to have a holistic view of ESG drivers along with risk metrics our ESG Risk Analytics Solutions delivers," Cheever said.

"We are excited to support EISS Super as they navigate the ever-changing ESG data landscape."