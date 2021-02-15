Industry fund awards $60m small caps mandate

A boutique founded by former the small caps team at UBS Asset Management has won a $60 million mandate from a $5.4 billion industry fund.

TWUSUPER has selected Eiger Capital for the equities allocation.

"This mandate furthers TWUSUPER's plan to focus its active management budget on areas where we have a comparative advantage. As a smaller investor we can access highly skilled small cap mangers without exhausting their capacity limits," TWUSUPER chief investment officer Edward Smith.

Eiger Capital was founded by Stephen Wood, Victor Gomes and David Haddad in March 2019. The trio previously worked together for eight years at UBS Asset Management on the $400 million UBS Australian Small Companies Fund.

The team retained its investment process running a small caps fund with 30-35 small caps from the ASX and NZX with a market cap of about $5 billion with the occasional small mid-cap stock.

The Eiger Australian Small Companies Fund returned 20.1% in the year ending January, compared to 5.38% from its benchmark S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index over the same period.

Three-year returns for the strategy are 12% p.a. to the benchmark's 6.69% p.a. over the period.

"Despite a difficult 2020, the robust investment process of our strategy provided investors with a strong active return, and TWUSUPER members will now benefit from the same fundamental, in-depth and comprehensive equity analysis that has consistently produced great results for our investors," Wood said.

In December 2018, UBS AM said it was transferring some of its investment management functions to external managers under new partnerships. Yarra Capital Management took over the management of its Aussie equities funds and CBRE Clarion took over the management of UBS Property Securities Fund. UBS AM's small caps team launched Eiger Capital.

Challenger's multi-boutique business Fidante Partners has a minority stake in Eiger and handles distribution and marketing responsibilities, in line with its business model.

TWUSUPER uses JANA as its asset consultant.