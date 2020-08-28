Industry fund adds to board

A $5.2 billion profit-to-member superannuation fund has appointed a new director to its board.

Allison Harker joins the board of Prime Super as a director, bringing with her financial services, human resources and primary industries expertise.

Her early career began with Macquarie Investment Management, followed by Barclays Private Bank and Bank of America/Merrill Lynch. She spent 10 years in Hong Kong before returning to Yass, New South Wales, where she is a partner in her family's mixed farming business.

Harker also sits on the board of the NSW government's Local Land Services, which provides services such as agricultural production advice, biosecurity and natural resource management to rural communities.

She was part of the National Farmers' Federation Diversity in Leadership program last year and awarded a scholarship to the Australian Rural Leadership Program in 2017.

Prime Super chair Nigel Alexander said: "With her strong financial background, primary industry experience and previous roles with community and government organisations."

Harker said she looks forward to helping build the retirement savings of Prime Super members, which mostly work in agriculture, horticulture, health, education, aged care and recruitment.