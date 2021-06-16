Index fund tops risk-adjusted rankings

An index fund beat out active fund managers in the latest RMetrics rankings, topping the list based on returns and risk-adjusted measures.

BetaShares' NASDAQ 100 ETF (NDQ) took first place in the latest Rainmaker's latest RMetrics Managed Funds report, delivering the best performance in the international equities high performance category in the three years to March 2021.

NDQ also ranked first in the risk-adjusted category, followed by T. Rowe Price's Global Equity Fund and Legg Mason Martin Currie's Unconstrained Fund.

In the emerging markets category, Fidelity's Global EM Fund came first place, while Legg Mason Martin Currie's EM Fund ranked second followed by Schroders' Global EM Fund.

In the Australian equities active core category, Macquarie's Australian Shares Fund, Greencape's Broadcap Fund and Alphinity's Sustainable Share Fund made up the top three on a risk adjusted basis.

The risk-adjusted metric factors in a range of measures and risk ratios, such as the Sharpe and Omega ratios, and ranks the funds based on an integrated risk score.

RMetrics emphasises the importance of comparing the distribution of monthly returns and then calculates the four aspects of the returns' distribution: the mean, volatility (annualised standard deviation), skewness and kurtosis. The latter two help determine how normal is the distribution compared with their peers and have to do with the shape of the distribution's tails.

The research reviews more than 1100 managed investment products. Macquarie Investment Management products had the highest number of mentions (26) across seven products in the Top 10s. Challenger ranked second with 22 and Pendal Group third with 18.

Many of the products were recognised in the recent annual Investment Leadership Awards.

Macquarie Investment Management took home six awards, including the Investment Manager of the Year.