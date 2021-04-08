NEWS
Executive Appointments
Implemented Portfolios adds to team
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 8 APR 2021   12:14PM﻿

The managed discretionary account operator has made a key appointment to its portfolio management team and two hires for a newly created role in its distribution team.

Anton Hermanto has been appointed as custody and administration manager and joins from Colonial First State where he was in transition management services for over four years.

Prior to that he was in investment operations at Nikko Asset Management and in custody transition at J.P Morgan.

He will report to head of investment services Chris Smith.

Laura McInerney and Kieran O'Halloran have joined in the newly created roles, executives -partnerships and distribution.

McInerney joins from Private Portfolio Managers where she was a client relationship manager prior to which she was in a similar role at Xplore Wealth.

She was also an associate director - client relationship and trading at FIIG Securities and a client service associate at RaboDirect Australia.

O'Halloran was most recently a business development associate at MLC Asset Management. He previously spent over four years at NAB in several roles including client relationship associate and consultant, enterprise induction.

Both will report to the general manager of partnerships and distribution Phil Pilgrim.

"In regard to the appointments of Laura and Kieran, it is exciting to witness what was not long ago a one-man distribution team evolve into a team of five, which we believe is a demonstrated reflection of our company's continued progress," Implemented Portfolios chair Greg Kirk said.

"What we are seeing in the industry right now, particularly within managed accounts, is an increasing shift towards delivering a more personalised investment experience to investors based on individual preferences and values, and our service enables advisers to provide this individualisation to their clients at scale."

In November Implemented Portfolios appointed principal of Principia Investment Consultants and former Dimensional Fund Advisers executive Steve Garth as a non-executive director.

Read more: Implemented PortfoliosLaura McInerneyKieran O'HalloranAnton Hermanto
