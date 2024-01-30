IFM offloads stake in payment software business to Autodesk

IFM Investors has reached an agreement to divest its stake in construction payment software business Payapps, previously known as Zuuse, to Autodesk.

Since 2020, IFM's private equity funds has held a significant minority share of Payapps, with an initial investment of approximately $50 million marking the inaugural venture for IFM's second Growth fund.

The proposed transaction, anticipated to finalise in February, represents the first exit for IFM's second Growth fund and comes on the heels of the disposal of NDIS plan management company My Plan Manager to insurance broker Arthur J. Gallagher, as well as recent investments in software firm Tally Group, and Smart Urban Properties Australia.

"This milestone is the latest in a series of transactions for IFM's private equity team and is an example of our focus on building businesses with long-term growth ambitions alongside strong demand for their services," IFM global head of private equity Stuart Wardman-Browne said.

However, the acquisition of Payapps by Autodesk is pending and subject to the fulfillment or waiver of several conditions.

Until finalisation, Payapps and Autodesk will continue to operate as independent entities.

IFM, which manages $217 billion on behalf of superannuation funds and similar institutional investors, has actively supported the expansion of Payapps in collaboration with its executive chair and co-founder Geoff Tarrant.

This partnership has fostered growth throughout product development, bolstering sales and marketing efforts - leading to a doubling of headcount since IFM's investment.

"We're proud to have worked closely with the Payapps team to grow their business and expand their global footprint while continuing to deliver returns for our clients and their beneficiaries," said IFM executive director Jeremy Larkin.