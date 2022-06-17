Newspaper icon
IFM Investors, San Quirico team up to work towards a sustainable future

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 17 JUN 2022   12:45PM

IFM Investors is partnering with San Quirico to foster wind power operator ERG's position in the renewables space.

IFM Investors (as manager of the IFM Net Zero Infrastructure Fund (IFM NZIF)) and San Quirico (SQ) will form a strategic, long-term partnership to foster ERG's leading position in the renewables space.

The family office of the Garrone-Mondini family and IFM NZIF signed an agreement which will see IFM NZIF and its affiliates acquire an initial 35% interest in a new holding entity to be established and that will hold, in turn, 62.5% of ERG.

The investment is more than €1 billion and includes an option for an additional €500 million of capital to support ERG's growth.

The partnership aims to consolidate the leading position of ERG as key player in the energy transition across Europe and will allow the company to unlock further growth potential.

"We are proud to announce a long-term partnership in ERG with IFM, one of the most reputable international fund managers, that embraces our ethical principles and strategic view to create sustainable value while fighting climate change," SQ and ERG chair Edoardo Garrone said.

"IFM will bring a wide international footprint that reaches far beyond Europe as well as its strong long-term financial support, to allow ERG to pursue faster, broader, and more diversified growth."

ERG chief executive Paolo Merli added: "I'd like to welcome IFM among our shareholders. It is a great honour to me, and to my team, that such an outstanding institution has decided to invest in ERG as a company and as a group of professionals, with the clear long-term aim of making ERG stronger and more international."

"I believe IFM's like-mindedness, expertise and network may represent a significant opportunity for ERG at a time when we need to set the bar even higher than ever before."

IFM global head of infrastructure Kyle Mangini said that the firm is excited to partner with SQ and ERG for its first direct investment in Italy.

"We consider ERG an outstanding renewables operator with a pioneering approach to the energy transition and strong growth potential on a global scale," he said.

"This investment reflects our strategy of investing in sustainable infrastructure assets, where the returns generated help boost the retirement savings of millions of pension fund members."

Completion of the transaction is subject to certain regulatory approvals and is targeted for Q3 2022.

