IFM Investors adds former Schroders chief

The former chief executive of Schroders' Asia Pacific business has been appointed to the board of IFM Investors.

Bringing almost three decades of global investment and asset management experience to IFM, Chris Durack served as co-chief executive of Schroders APAC from 2011 to 2021, where he was responsible for assets under management of about $200 billion.

Durack also held roles as chief executive the Schroders Australia business and was chair of the Schroders Australia board.

Before this, Durack was based in Hong Kong as chief executive of Schroders Hong Kong, as well as leading the institutional business across Asia Pacific.

Prior to his roles at Schroders, Durack was chief executive at State Super NSW and has held senior positions at Mercer and Towers Perrin.

He has also served on the board of the Financial Services Council (FSC) and been an executive committee member and pension committee chair of the Hong Kong Investment Funds Association (IFA).

I'm delighted to be joining IFM Investors - a great Australian success story," Durack said.

"I look forward to working closely with my fellow directors to support IFM in delivering for investors and as it continues its ambitious plans for global growth."

IFM Investors chair Greg Combet said Durack's extensive experience as an asset manager as well an investor, alongside his global expertise, makes him a great addition to the IFM board.

"I'm confident his appointment will help us continue to deliver on our purpose, which is to protect and grow the retirement savings of working people," he said.

Durack's appointment brings the number of IFM Investors' board members to nine.