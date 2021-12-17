NEWS
Investment

IFM, Citi pour $300m into Household Capital

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 17 DEC 2021   12:26PM

Home equity retirement funder Household Capital has secured $300 million in financing from IFM Investors and Citi.

The securitisation debt facility will allow Household Capital to meet what it has identified as an increasing demand from retired Australian homeowners seeking long-term funding for their retirement needs.

"Household Capital is an innovator in home equity retirement funding with a clear values-based focus on customer outcomes," Household Capital chief executive Joshua Funder said.

"In partnering with Citi and IFM Investors, we are making access to home equity more efficient, more available and more reliable for retirees. This funding facility delivers Australian retirees low interest rates which mean more access to their home equity retirement funding."

Household Capital chair Nick Sherry added: "The wealth of baby boomers is mostly tied up in their home. Australian seniors need ubiquitous, responsible, long-term, and efficient access to home equity."

He said the debt facility from IFM and Citi will refinance the firm's legacy funding arrangements and deliver scale.

Commenting on the arrangement, IFM executive director, debt investments Hiran Wanigasekera said: "We believe that our investment will help generate risk adjusted returns for our investors, while delivering a social dividend for retired Australians. By working with Household Capital, we are able to directly support the quality and availability of retirement housing and funding."

Citi Australasia managing director and head of corporate banking Stella Choe added: "We are proud to partner with Household Capital, a leading reverse mortgage funder in Australia, to deliver much needed retirement funding to Australians, and help address the challenges faced by the Australian Government in housing and funding a growing cohort of ageing Australians."

