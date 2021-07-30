IFM blames "unfounded" class action for Tandem worries

A Shine Lawyers class action against IFM portfolio company Tandem made it harder for the subcontracting firm to win business in the lead up to its administration, according to IFM Investors chief executive David Neal.

Neal was quizzed about the firm's investment into Tandem during July 29 parliamentary hearings.

Tandem was founded in 2010 and provided contractors to telecommunications, media and utilities sectors. IFM Investors bought a 50% stake in 2016, replacing private equity investor Ironbridge. At the time, the company claimed $500 million in annual turnover.

Earlier this month, the Australian Financial Review reported Tandem was placed into administration over $400 million in sham contracting claims, as one of its subsidiaries also faced an underpayment class action from Shine Lawyers initiated in late 2018.

On July 29, IFM said it had sold a part of its stake in the company for $3.4 million.

Neal said the company had been growing well to the end of 2018 when it was hit by the class action.

"It's never actually been to trial that class action, but the impact of that class action on the organisation has been very detrimental," Neal said.

"It's made it harder for it to secure new contracts in particular, [and] has made it harder for it to secure the funding it needed to support its activities, and ultimately despite Shine being alerted to the fact that their action was likely to cause the company to go into significant distress, they didn't withdraw their action."

However, he refused to be drawn into questions from the Liberal MPs as to whether the case warranted a closer scrutiny of class action legislation.

"...I was wondering though, in all of that, do you think therefore we need class action law reform in Australia," Liberal MP Jason Falinski asked Neal.

"Gosh...Mr Falinski... it's outside of my expertise. So, I don't know whether this is a matter of class action law reform," Neal said.

"I have no particular expertise on potential class action law reform, my observation here is that this specific class action in this specific case, which was an unfounded class action [based] on the information that I've been given by the company, and which...seems to have been supported by statements in the court...has caused a problem for Tandem."

Liberal MP and chair of the standing committee on economics Tim Wilson led Neal into the industry-fund-owned fund manager's loss on the Tandem investment.

According to Wilson, IFM's share in Tandem in 2017 was valued at about $300 million, which he compared to the $3.4 million pay out from the July 29 asset sale.

Neal took on notice questions about Tandem's 2017 valuation, and IFM's remaining shareholding after the July 29 asset sale.

IFM has been asked 117 questions on notice by the committee, not counting this hearing.