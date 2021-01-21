Hyperion makes foray into active ETFs

Hyperion will launch an active ETF on the ASX that will open access to its unlisted global equities strategy.

The Hyperion Global Growth Fund (HYGG) is an active ETF is set to list in late March.

HYGG gives access to the unlisted vehicle The Hyperion Global Growth Companies Strategy, which invests between 80% to 100% in global equities, established in 2014 for wholesale investors. It has about $1 billion in assets under management.

The fund was buoyed by the spike in Tesla's share price, together with Square, Paypal and Amazon. Some of its other holdings include Costco, Salesforce and Visa.

The listed fund will have the same fee structure as the unlisted fund which is 0.70% per annum management fee and a 20% performance fee above the benchmark (MSCI World Accumulation Index).

Lead managers Mark Arnold and Jason Orthman said the firm decided to launch an active ETF due to the increased demand for the global strategy from investors and advisers who want access via an exchange.

The Hyperion Australian Growth Companies Fund delivered the highest return in the large-cap segment of 18.9% per annum in Rainmaker's latest wholesale managed funds report.