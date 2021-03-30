NEWS
Executive Appointments
Hume expands portfolio
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 30 MAR 2021   11:51AM

Following a cabinet reshuffle, minister for superannuation, financial services and the digital economy Jane Hume will now take on responsibility for women's economic security.

Hume's title is now minister for women's economic security, minister for superannuation, financial services and the digital economy.

She will join foreign minister Marise Payne, who along with Prime Minister Scott Morrison, will lead a taskforce for women's equality, women's safety, women's economic security, women's health and wellbeing.

Taking to LinkedIn, Hume said it is an honour to take on the expanded role.

"From my very first speech in politics, I have been a passionate advocate for the advancement of women. I said that I will never pull the ladder up behind me, that I will reach and offer my hand to other women," Hume said.

"I will pay it forward. I restate that promise. I welcome the opportunity to enhance the economic security of all Australian women."

In December, Hume was promoted to ministry from her role as assistant minister for superannuation, financial services and financial technology.

Hume was first appointed as assistant minister in 2019 following the election. She previously held positions at NAB, Rothschild Australia, Deutsche Bank and AustralianSuper.

During this time, Hume has been a key player in introducing plans to remove grandfathered commissions to financial advisers, the Protecting Your Super Package and extending the time for advisers to complete the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority exams and winding it down to introduce a single disciplinary body.

In welcoming the new taskforce Hume is to help steer, The Parenthood urged the group to increase paid parental leave for parents and carers, reintroduce the women's budget statement and to support parents and caregivers through family inclusive workplace policies, among other things.

"It was shameful that women were the losers in the last Federal budget after the burden they carried through COVID19 and the backlash reflected that," The Parenthood executive director Georgie Dent said.

"We know mothers are more likely to reduce work time to part-time than fathers (37% against 5%) and this in part to buffer the family from rising childcare costs. We know that significant structural, systemic and cultural barriers prevent women from engaging in paid work to the same extent as men."

DDO to simplify general, personal advice
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The outcome of the High Court decision on general advice will have an interesting and simplifying effect on the design and distribution obligations coming into effect later this year, according to a lawyer.
ISA chief economist departs
KANIKA SOOD
Industry Super Australia's chief economist of six years Stephen Anthony has left the lobby group.
Mercer adds investment, superannuation experts
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Mercer has made three appointments to the boards of its investments and superannuation businesses, including the former head of investments at MLC Asset Management and a former chair of the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia.
