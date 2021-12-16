Hume commits to 12% SG

Minister for superannuation Jane Hume has said the federal government remains committed to raising the superannuation guarantee to the legislated 12%.

Hume made the commitment while speaking at an Industry Super Australia (ISA) event with shadow minister for superannuation Stephen Jones.

The rate is legislated to increase by 0.5% increments each year until it reaches 12% by 2025.

Hume said the government would not unpick the legislated increase if re-elected next year or allow a portion to be taken as wages instead.

Hume and Jones both acknowledged the need to end the "tinkering" with the super system's fundamentals.

They also expressed support for a regulatory crackdown on unpaid super and removing the $450 threshold - when super is not paid if a worker earns less than that amount a month.

"We welcome the minister giving an ironclad commitment that a re-elected coalition government would not alter the super guarantee increase in any way," ISA chief executive Bernie Dean said.

He added his support for Labor's proposal to link super fund capital with government projects.

"Labor's proposal to unlock further super fund investment in Australian infrastructure projects provides an opportunity for partnerships that will grow members' retirement savings while helping the economy," Dean said.

On the topic of the $450 threshold, he added: "While the government deserves credit for moving to address the gender savings gap, further urgent action is needed so women get their fair share and both parties need get serious about ending the scourge of unpaid super."

By that, ISA suggested further reform was needed to ensure superannuation is paid on maternity leave.

ISA added it was disappointing Hume did not address whether the revamped best financial interest duties would apply to dividend payments made by underperforming retail funds.