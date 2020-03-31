Hume calls for diversity in super fund mergers

Senator Jane Hume has denounced mergers between super funds with similar membership bases, saying concentrated memberships can make funds weak and smaller funds should look to emulate the likes of AustralianSuper and Sunsuper.

In an address to the AFR Banking and Wealth Summit yesterday, Assistant Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and Financial Technology Senator Jane Hume said the COVID-19 crisis was rapidly revealing how some industry funds were suffering from having highly concentrated membership bases.

According to the Senator, the super sector needs to question the accepted and long-held belief that industry funds and their members are well-served by merging with funds of similar characteristics, which she described as a "structural weaknesses" hidden in plain sight.

"Failure to diversify fund membership can be as dangerous as failure to diversify investments," Hume said.

"This is something for trustees to think about as the industry may be on the cusp of a round of mergers."

Hume is pushing for smaller industry funds to forego the traditional wisdom, and instead look to create more funds of the size and structure of funds like AustralianSuper and Sunsuper, "because their membership reflects a broad cross-section of the economy, not a single industry".

"It has always seemed logical in mergers for trustees to seek opportunities to merge with like brethren," Hume said yesterday.

"But we need to ask ourselves whether such proposals which essentially double down on the same set of risks are wise.

"Are such mergers - motivated more by super's industrial relations legacy than by modern-day concepts of prudent risk management - to the benefit of their members?"

The Assistant Minister sees the amalgamation of small industry funds covering a diverse range of workers as the future of the sector, particularly if those funds can achieve the size and scale of the likes of AustralianSuper.

Hume's comments come as the sector grapples with the liquidity considerations posed by the government's Early Release Scheme (ERS), which will see eligible Australian's allowed to withdraw up to $10,000 from their super savings this financial year and next, to help nurse them through the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Senator pointed out the "strong support" of funds like Sunsuper, MLC and AustralianSuper of the government's initiative, and said they were able to quickly realise their capability to respond in a timely manner because of their broad membership base.

"Those funds whose members are congregated in sectors hardest hit by virus, particularly smaller funds, unless they have risk-managed their investments for a crisis, may find this period very uncomfortable," Hume said.

The Senator said she would not entertain the thought of super funds facing liquidity issues as a result of the ERS, and added patience was short for "those who can't pull their weight".

"If the coming period reveals a super fund has been managed in a way that would prevent members accessing their money promptly, APRA's directions powers - especially sections 131D and 133 of the SIS Act, updated last year by the Parliament - gives APRA new teeth that may well be tested," she said.

"For those who say 'We can't meet government expectations...don't blame us, this was entirely unforeseeable', my answer is: I don't agree. Rather, what we have here is a collective failure of imagination."

Hume dismantled the arguments of trustees that the current circumstances were unforeseeable, and added she would be interested to discover how many boards and risk committees ran scenario planning for a pandemic.

"The GFC was not so long ago - did our collective failure of imagination blinker us to the learnings of other countries in times of crisis?" Hume said.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.