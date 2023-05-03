HUB24 to buy myprosperity

The platform provider has agreed to take over 100% of myprosperity for $40 million, aiming to do so by the end of June.

Melbourne-based myprosperity specialises in client portals for financial advisers and accountants and will be operated as a separate business within the HUB24 group. The leadership team and branding will remain as is.

Shareholders of myprosperity will receive total consideration of $40 million of HUB24 shares and up to a further $11.5 million in shares, subject to certain conditions and performance hurdles being met progressively over the next three years. Expected transaction costs for this financial year are $400,000, HUB24 said.

HUB24 further explained that the software specialist will retain its "entrepreneurial culture" whilst benefitting from HUB24's technology infrastructure and shared services. It added myprosperity will be incorporated into the Platform segment within HUB24's financial reporting disclosures.

myprosperity is already integrated with HUB24 and Class.

With a book of over 440 accounting and financial advisory firms, HUB24 said, it expects the transaction to be underlying EDBITA positive in FY25, EPS neutral in FY26 and EPS accretive in FY27, up to 5%.

"The acquisition is expected to deliver long term shareholder value by accelerating HUB24's platform of the future strategy, supporting our current growth trajectory and strengthening our competitive advantage to capture market share and create new growth opportunities," it said.

HUB24 managing director Andrew Alcock said he is excited by the deal and welcomed myprosperity founder and executive director Peter McCarthy and his team to the firm.

"This acquisition will consolidate our market-leadership position and accelerate the delivery of our platform of the future strategy, strengthening our competitive advantage to capture further market share and new growth opportunities," he said.

McCarthy added the team is delighted to join HUB24.

"We look forward to working together to continue to deliver efficiency, enhanced client engagement and compliance support for financial advisers and accountants and leveraging combined capabilities to deliver benefits for both new and existing clients," he said.