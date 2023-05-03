Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

HUB24 to buy myprosperity

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 3 MAY 2023   12:24PM

The platform provider has agreed to take over 100% of myprosperity for $40 million, aiming to do so by the end of June.

Melbourne-based myprosperity specialises in client portals for financial advisers and accountants and will be operated as a separate business within the HUB24 group. The leadership team and branding will remain as is.

Shareholders of myprosperity will receive total consideration of $40 million of HUB24 shares and up to a further $11.5 million in shares, subject to certain conditions and performance hurdles being met progressively over the next three years. Expected transaction costs for this financial year are $400,000, HUB24 said.

HUB24 further explained that the software specialist will retain its "entrepreneurial culture" whilst benefitting from HUB24's technology infrastructure and shared services. It added myprosperity will be incorporated into the Platform segment within HUB24's financial reporting disclosures.

myprosperity is already integrated with HUB24 and Class.

With a book of over 440 accounting and financial advisory firms, HUB24 said, it expects the transaction to be underlying EDBITA positive in FY25, EPS neutral in FY26 and EPS accretive in FY27, up to 5%.

"The acquisition is expected to deliver long term shareholder value by accelerating HUB24's platform of the future strategy, supporting our current growth trajectory and strengthening our competitive advantage to capture market share and create new growth opportunities," it said.

HUB24 managing director Andrew Alcock said he is excited by the deal and welcomed myprosperity founder and executive director Peter McCarthy and his team to the firm.

"This acquisition will consolidate our market-leadership position and accelerate the delivery of our platform of the future strategy, strengthening our competitive advantage to capture further market share and new growth opportunities," he said.

McCarthy added the team is delighted to join HUB24.

"We look forward to working together to continue to deliver efficiency, enhanced client engagement and compliance support for financial advisers and accountants and leveraging combined capabilities to deliver benefits for both new and existing clients," he said.

Read more: Peter McCarthyAndrew Alcock
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Equity Trustees enlists HUB24 for custodial platform admin
HUB24 grows FUA to $73bn
HUB24 appoints chief people officer
HUB24 launches new ESG ratings
HUB24 delivers record profit, growth
HUB24 posts record platform inflows
HUB24 names new Class chief executive
HUB24 appoints first chief growth officer
HUB24 continues growth trajectory
HUB24 completes Class acquisition

Editor's Choice

ASX Partnership Program hits snag

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:46PM
The Australian Securities Exchange has hit a snag with its $70 million CHESS Replacement Partnership Program, flagging it will need longer stakeholder engagement than expected.

Jones calls for taxonomy to clarify greenwashing

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |   12:42PM
Assistant treasurer and minister for financial services Stephen Jones said that without a sustainable finance taxonomy, regulators will only be able to catch the "most egregious" examples of greenwashing in Australia.

Ord Minnett cops $888k fine over buyback

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:31PM
ASIC's Market Disciplinary Panel handed Ord Minnett an $888,000 infringement notice over two contraventions of market integrity rules which occurred when conducting a buyback.

GBST acquires WealthConnect platform

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:18PM
GBST has bolstered its fintech portfolio by acquiring WealthConnect, the flagship product of the now-defunct financial software provider Creativemass, for an undisclosed amount.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
10-11

RI Australia 2023 

MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Allison Hill

STATE CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
QIC LIMITED
From a young age, QIC State Investments chief investment officer Allison Hill was enamoured by the world of finance, but it took time to discover her true calling. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.