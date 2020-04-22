NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
READ NOW
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
Technology
HUB24 net inflows up 72%
BY ALLY SELBY  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 APR 2020   12:28PM

Despite global markets crashing in March, HUB24 continued to experience strong net inflows in the quarter of $1.4 billion, with gross inflows of $1.8 billion.

The specialist platform said these inflows had been driven by support from its large national licensee and broker channels, as well as new business from self-licensed advisers and boutiques.

Despite its strong net inflows in the quarter, HUB24 predicts net inflows will soften in the June quarter, as advisers move to focus on "supporting existing clients and adapting business models for the current environment".

Funds under administration for the period fell $0.7 billion to $15.1 billion, down 4.6% since December 31.

The platform pointed to negative movements in markets to account for a $2.1 billion, or 13.2% fall in FUA since the beginning of the year, however, it said that FUA on the platform is not fully correlated to movements in equity markets.

"FUA movements affect our revenue and the market movement impact experienced to date is expected to negatively impact administration fees and therefore earnings for FY20," HUB24 said.

Revenue will also be negatively impacted by the Reserve Bank of Australia's reduction in the official cash rate. As previously reported by Financial Standard, HUB24 chose not to pass this on to its members, with rates on cash accounts staying at 0%.

However, HUB24 argues increasing transactional revenue, changes in portfolio asset composition and tiered administration fees would soften the blow.

HUB24 managing director Andrew Alcock said the platform was ready to deliver for its customers amid a period of increased demand for advisers.

"Financial advice is more important than ever," he said.

"HUB24 is in a strong position and we have mobilised rapidly to continue to deliver for our customers without interruption.

"The smart features and flexibility of our platform solution is enabling advisers and their clients to adapt quickly to the current conditions."

These include the platform's tax efficiency tools to manage CGT and transaction cost implications when rebalancing portfolios, and digital signatures for onboarding clients.

Other solutions added during the March quarter include 26 new managed portfolios, plus a Milliman SmartShield Portfolio range which provides protection during periods of volatility.

Seven new ETFs were also added to the platform, bringing the total ETF products available to 87.

The specialist platform also confirmed that its strategic initiatives, including ClearView's new whitelabel IDPS and super products, had been progressing despite market and economic uncertainty.

"The HUB24 team are now working with the product and practice development teams at ClearView to roll out the new solutions and provide training and support for advisers within their network," it said.

It was still working to transition the FUA from ClearView WealthSolutions wrap platform to HUB24.

Read more: HUB24FUAAndrew AlcockClearView WealthSolutionsFinancial StandardMilliman SmartShield PortfolioReserve Bank of Australia
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Not the time to sell products
Asset values could drop to 2017 levels: MSCI
Wealth manager appoints new head of advice
Why banks are lifting TD rates
Calls for super release to borrow from RBA
Bigger balances, bigger blow: Elia
TAL hits back at rumour mill
Aussies flood to ERS as applications open
The great fall of China
Macquarie cash offering soars
Editor's Choice
Managed accounts use broadens
HARRISON WORLEY
Latest research on financial advisers' use of managed accounts shows their increasing popularity among advisers with lower-balance clients.
Seek financial advice: Hume
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
With the government now expecting close to two million Australians to apply for early access to super, assistant minister for superannuation, financial services and financial technology Jane Hume has urged those who are confused to seek financial advice.
Fiducian acquires advice practice
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Fiducian Financial Services has acquired a financial advice business with $56 million in funds under advice.
Why COVID-19 could boost ESG
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
As the world celebrates Earth Day today, the environmentally conscious in the investment industry have said COVID-19 could be the crisis that causes us to take climate change more seriously.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rowe
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
COUNTPLUS LIMITED
The current environment is a true test for Australia's financial advisers to stand up and restore trust in the profession. And Countplus chief executive Matthew Rowe is leading the call to arms. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 8efwqo3b