HUB24 net inflows up 72%

Despite global markets crashing in March, HUB24 continued to experience strong net inflows in the quarter of $1.4 billion, with gross inflows of $1.8 billion.

The specialist platform said these inflows had been driven by support from its large national licensee and broker channels, as well as new business from self-licensed advisers and boutiques.

Despite its strong net inflows in the quarter, HUB24 predicts net inflows will soften in the June quarter, as advisers move to focus on "supporting existing clients and adapting business models for the current environment".

Funds under administration for the period fell $0.7 billion to $15.1 billion, down 4.6% since December 31.

The platform pointed to negative movements in markets to account for a $2.1 billion, or 13.2% fall in FUA since the beginning of the year, however, it said that FUA on the platform is not fully correlated to movements in equity markets.

"FUA movements affect our revenue and the market movement impact experienced to date is expected to negatively impact administration fees and therefore earnings for FY20," HUB24 said.

Revenue will also be negatively impacted by the Reserve Bank of Australia's reduction in the official cash rate. As previously reported by Financial Standard, HUB24 chose not to pass this on to its members, with rates on cash accounts staying at 0%.

However, HUB24 argues increasing transactional revenue, changes in portfolio asset composition and tiered administration fees would soften the blow.

HUB24 managing director Andrew Alcock said the platform was ready to deliver for its customers amid a period of increased demand for advisers.

"Financial advice is more important than ever," he said.

"HUB24 is in a strong position and we have mobilised rapidly to continue to deliver for our customers without interruption.

"The smart features and flexibility of our platform solution is enabling advisers and their clients to adapt quickly to the current conditions."

These include the platform's tax efficiency tools to manage CGT and transaction cost implications when rebalancing portfolios, and digital signatures for onboarding clients.

Other solutions added during the March quarter include 26 new managed portfolios, plus a Milliman SmartShield Portfolio range which provides protection during periods of volatility.

Seven new ETFs were also added to the platform, bringing the total ETF products available to 87.

The specialist platform also confirmed that its strategic initiatives, including ClearView's new whitelabel IDPS and super products, had been progressing despite market and economic uncertainty.

"The HUB24 team are now working with the product and practice development teams at ClearView to roll out the new solutions and provide training and support for advisers within their network," it said.

It was still working to transition the FUA from ClearView WealthSolutions wrap platform to HUB24.