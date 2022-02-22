HUB24 continues growth trajectory

HUB24's latest half-year results show continued growth for the platform, with NPAT up 103% on the previous corresponding period.

The company reported NPAT of $14.2 million for the period, up 103% on the first half of 2021.

Group underlying EBITDA also improved, up 80% to $29.7 million.

During the period, HUB24's acquisitions of Xplore Wealth, Class and Ord Minnett PARS progressed.

The company announced a full franked half-year dividend of 7.5 cents per share, an increase of 67% on the first half of 2021.

Total funds under administration for HUB24 grew to $68.3 billion, with $50 billion of that on the platform.

It is significant platform FUA growth on the previous year, with $50 billion representing an increase of 128%.

The platform had net inflows in the period of $6.7 billion.

HUB24 said in a statement to the ASX that it expects its acquisition of Class during the period to allow it to provide integrated technology, platform and data for financial advisers and accountants.

The company will soon announce the appointment of a chief growth officer, a new role at HUB24 designed lead its distribution and marketing functions to develop broader growth strategies.

HUB24 did not reveal who has been appointed to the position.

"We've delivered record net inflows and strong financial results including an increase of 80% in group underlying EBITDA, whilst continuing to deliver our strategic objectives and ensuring we are well positioned to capitalise on emerging opportunities," chief executive and managing director Andrew Alcock said.