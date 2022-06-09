Newspaper icon
Investment

HSBC wins ETF Securities mandate

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 9 JUN 2022   12:30PM

ETF Securities has awarded a mandate for a range of services, including fund administration.

The mandate covers middle-office, custody and fund administration services administered by the Australian provider of ETF Securities.

The firm says it selected HSBC based on its ability to provide a comprehensive solution. HSBC offers a global middle-office, custody footprint and ETF administration.

Commenting on the partnership, HSBC head of securities services, Australia and New Zealand Enzo Cotroneo said: "We are excited to be partnering with ETF Securities as it leverages the full suite of our custody and fund administration services along with the broader universal banking capabilities offered by HSBC."

ETF Securities is Australia's oldest independent provider of exchange traded funds.

Most recently, ETF Securities conducted a 10:1 split on its $2.6 billion ETFS Physical Gold product.

The split, which was effective from June 8, sees owners of GOLD receive nine additional shares for each share they currently hold. Correspondingly, the metal entitlement of each share will be reduced by a factor of 10.

