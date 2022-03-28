HSBC nabs AMP Capital team

HSBC Asset Management has a new listed infrastructure equity team and launched its first global listed infrastructure equity fund, with the team joining from AMP Capital.

The team is led by Giuseppe Corona, head of listed infrastructure equity, and has worked together for over five years.

The former AMP Capital team will now report to Joanna Munro, chief executive of HSBC Alternatives.

The team has been managing just under US$2 billion in listed infrastructure equity assets.

The Global Infrastructure Equity fund, a sub-fund of HSBC Global Investment Funds (HGIF), will invest in a diversified portfolio of listed infrastructure assets across both developed and developing equity markets, using a decision-making process which embeds ESG.

The active fund will focus its investments in the communication, energy, transportation and utilities sectors.

"We are excited to join HSBC AM's growing alternatives investment platform. HSBC AM is strongly aligned with our commitment to delivering excellent investment returns to clients, while promoting sustainable investing," Corona said.

"Listed infrastructure has seen significant growth over the last decade. We expect this trend to continue, supported by secular tailwinds such as the ongoing digitalisation of the economy and the vital need to transition to a lower carbon environment."

Munro added: "This is another pivotal step in HSBC Alternatives' growth, and we are excited to bring in such a high-quality investment team with a solid track record. Infrastructure equity fits perfectly with our strategy of bringing core and innovative solutions to institutional and wealth clients who are increasingly looking to diversify and allocate more to alternatives. Asset classes like infrastructure are ideally placed as they allow them to do this with a sustainable focus."