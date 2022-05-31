Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

HSBC hires from Antarctica Asset Management

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 31 MAY 2022   12:16PM

HSBC has appointed Mathieu Forcioli as its global and Asia Pacific head of alternatives.

Effective September, Forcioli joins the HSBC investments and wealth solutions team from Antarctica Asset Management in Hong Kong where he is currently the head of Antarctica Private, responsible for the private markets offering globally.

HSBC said this marks a key strategic hire, with Forcioli expected to take the group's alternatives capabilities to the next level, "bringing best-in-class proprietary and third party solutions to wealth clients, opening up more opportunities for clients to participate in private markets and hedge funds".

Previously, Forcioli set up and grew the Asia operations of global digital wealth platform Moonfare. He also held various leadership roles at UBS, including leadership of the wealth management private markets distribution team and the institutional investments group for APAC.

Sponsored by Praemium
Find out how managed accounts enhance practice success

In his new role, Forcioli will report to Jan-Marc Fergg, global head of ESG & managed solutions, IWS and Stefan Lecher, regional head of IWS, APAC.

Lavanya Chari, global head of investments and wealth solutions, HSBC said: "I am delighted to welcome Mathieu to our team."

Sponsored Video
What do you value the most in Securities Services?

"We are making huge strides to bolster our wealth products and platforms for our clients, and the Alternatives proposition is a key element of that.

"Mathieu's vast experience in alternatives will help boost our wealth proposition for our WPB clients, as we realise our ambition of becoming Asia's leading wealth manager."

Read more: HSBCMathieu ForcioliAntarctica Asset ManagementJan-Marc FerggLavanya ChariMoonfareStefan LecherUBS
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

RBA weighs controversial pre-election rate rise
Goldman Sachs strengthens leveraged finance team
Schroders private wealth sales lead in new role
Citi welcomes eight new hires
CPI sees greatest jump since 2000
AustralianSuper in $3.58bn telecoms acquisition
BTIG opens new office, hires leads
HSBC nabs State Street veteran
AustralianSuper to grow external mandates, hires
UBS acquires Wealthfront, opens multicultural division

Editor's Choice

Pendal appoints head of institutional

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   10:55AM
Pendal has confirmed the appointment of Peter Lambos as its new head of institutional business, Australia and New Zealand.

AFCA adopts user pays funding model

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   11:30AM
Adopting a 'user pays' model, the Australian Financial Complaints Authority's released its new funding model that will see the vast majority of financial services firms pay the same or less than they have previously.

Diversa culls more products

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The latest round of cuts sees the closure of three more sub-plans.

Spirit Super member data exposed after security attack

ANDREW MCKEAN
A Spirit Super data incident has resulted in approximately 50,000 member records from 2019/2020 being compromised.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Welsh-Rose

HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY APAC AND HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY SPECIALISTS
ABRDN AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Having spent much of the last two decades being told she was wrong, abrdn's Danielle Welsh-Rose is enjoying seeing progress on sustainability issues - but more change is needed. Jamie Williamson writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.