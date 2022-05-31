HSBC hires from Antarctica Asset Management

HSBC has appointed Mathieu Forcioli as its global and Asia Pacific head of alternatives.

Effective September, Forcioli joins the HSBC investments and wealth solutions team from Antarctica Asset Management in Hong Kong where he is currently the head of Antarctica Private, responsible for the private markets offering globally.

HSBC said this marks a key strategic hire, with Forcioli expected to take the group's alternatives capabilities to the next level, "bringing best-in-class proprietary and third party solutions to wealth clients, opening up more opportunities for clients to participate in private markets and hedge funds".

Previously, Forcioli set up and grew the Asia operations of global digital wealth platform Moonfare. He also held various leadership roles at UBS, including leadership of the wealth management private markets distribution team and the institutional investments group for APAC.

In his new role, Forcioli will report to Jan-Marc Fergg, global head of ESG & managed solutions, IWS and Stefan Lecher, regional head of IWS, APAC.

Lavanya Chari, global head of investments and wealth solutions, HSBC said: "I am delighted to welcome Mathieu to our team."

"We are making huge strides to bolster our wealth products and platforms for our clients, and the Alternatives proposition is a key element of that.

"Mathieu's vast experience in alternatives will help boost our wealth proposition for our WPB clients, as we realise our ambition of becoming Asia's leading wealth manager."