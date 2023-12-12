How young Australians are missing out on better super returns

Young Australians are missing out on higher superannuation returns by parking their retirement savings in default MySuper products, instead of exploring other investment options.

Analysis of APRA data by Innova Asset Management revealed that an all-equities portfolio, spread across Australian and international shares, has bested the average default superannuation product by 13.6% over the past decade.

Innova managing director Dan Miles explained that default superannuation products were found to underperform an all-equities portfolio because "insufficient risk was being taken," pertinent given "many can afford to take on more risk" due to the longer time horizons of young investors.

Notably, Australians under the age of 40 account for over 10 million MySuper accounts, indicating an investment timeframe of 25 to 40 years before their superannuation becomes accessible.

"The problem of being allocated to a superannuation offering that is not in line with an investor's long-term goals is growing and suggests there is a great opportunity for financial advisers to expand into a younger client base to advise younger Australians on taking on higher equity risk investment options, which are more likely to deliver superior long-term returns," Miles said.

"Younger Australians who are by default investing in MySuper products would be better off with financial advice. This represents an opportunity for financial advisers to offer more affordable and scaled financial advice to young Australians."

The asset manager's analysis further illustrated that almost 250,000 Australians aged 30 to 34 years old hold between $100,000 and $499,999 in MySuper accounts. Meanwhile, more than half a million Australians aged 35 to 39 years old also have the same amount invested in MySuper accounts.

"Younger investors will need to generate more wealth through superannuation to allow them a comfortable retirement income. While younger investors have the benefit of longer working lives and a rising superannuation guarantee, they will need stronger long-term returns," Miles said.

There are currently around 61 MySuper products which are intended as low-cost, simple products suitable for most investors; most are balanced funds with a fixed 70:30 growth-defensive asset mix.

"MySuper products were designed to cater for a largely disengaged customer base given superannuation's distant payoff," Miles said.

"Those least likely to be engaged - and so invest in default MySuper products - are young people with lower education, those on lower incomes and people with lower financial literacy.

"However, even younger Australians on higher incomes with relatively higher levels of retirement savings remain invested in lower-returning MySuper products."

Miles also noted that many people currently rely on property to build wealth, but for many, especially younger investors, allocating to a property is out of reach as the cost to buy a property is too high.

"They would be financially better off investing more of their savings to assets such as equities - and importantly for superannuation, appropriate investment options," he said.