How Cbus is servicing early release requests

Cbus chief investment officer Kristian Fok says the $56 billion fund is seeing a slowdown in early access requests, as members also start to reverse out of cash.

As of Wednesday, Cbus had received 45,700 applications from its members to access their superannuation early as permitted by government's COVID response legislation.

It has totaled $384.8 million so far, which Fok said is lower than what it expected.

Superannuation funds were asked to provide their modelling of early release amounts and numbers by APRA in March. And Cbus initially estimated $3.3 billion worth of requests this financial year and $2 billion for next financial year.

Fok said the fund's initial estimate was based on COVID shutdowns as they stood then.

"The way it panned out is that in the first two days (Sunday and Monday) we received $128 million from almost 15,000 members and then we saw daily amounts lower than that, they were hovering around a bit over 5000 members a day -- about $43 or $45 million -- then it dropped to 4000 members a day and the other day it was about 3500," he said.

He said the fund is servicing the early release requests out of its $3.3 billion in 11am and custodian cash and deposits.

"We manage cash in house and even before this change was announced, we thought it prudent to build up liquidity mainly to be ready to deploy for opportunities," he said.

It also redeemed early from some hedge fund strategies prior to the ERS legislation announcement and some liquid fixed income positions.

Cbus also had access to incoming SG contributions and, pleasingly, from members who moved to cash as the markets fell but have started to move back into diversified options now.

Fok said Cbus hasn't sold any unlisted assets to service the ERS requests.

"We haven't changes any of our positions, we are still underweight [in unlisted assets]. Cbus property have got developments that are finalising...nothing what was already planned in. We haven't gone out to sell down or anything like that," Fok said.