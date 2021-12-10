NEWS
Superannuation

Hostplus, Statewide formalise merger

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 10 DEC 2021   12:39PM

The two industry superannuation funds will progress merging after signing a Successor Fund Transfer deed.

The SFT, due to take place on 1 April 2022, will see Statewide Super transfer its members and investments to Hostplus, effectively creating a $85 billion super fund with 1.5 million members, and 280,000 contributing employers.

Taking its pooled superannuation trust into account, this takes Hostplus' funds under management to $92 billion.

The merger will result in low administration fees, no asset-based administration fees, an expanded product range and greater investment opportunities, Statewide chief executive Tony D'Alessandro said.

He expects Statewide staff to retain their roles, as fund services extend to members based in South Australia and Northern Territory, where many of the super fund's members are based.

"We are pleased Hostplus remains committed to continuing our legacy of investment in SA and the NT. We anticipate this merger will bring greater opportunities for investments and sponsorships to benefit our members and communities," D'Alessandro said.

Hostplus chief executive David Elia commented: "We are really proud of what we continue to build at Hostplus and we look forward to welcoming Statewide Super's members, employers and staff in 2022."

Hostplus completed its merger with Intrust Super in November, welcoming 90,000 members, 25,000 employer clients, and $3 billion in FUM.

Two years ago, Hostplus took over Club Super, which had $600 million in FUM and 22,000 members.

