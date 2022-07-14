Hostplus links returns to active approach

Hostplus has advocated for the employment of active management strategies to navigate difficult global markets.

On the back of announcing it had delivered a positive 1.57% return for its members in its Balanced (MySuper) option for the financial year, Hostplus lauded active management's capacity to manage continued volatility.

Hostplus chief executive David Elia said: "Off the back of the 2021 financial year, where we saw Hostplus deliver our best annual return in the fund's history of 21.3% for the Balanced option, it was a very different set of circumstances we faced this financial year with global investment markets afflicted by heightened political tensions, rising inflation, and rising interest rates."

"Based on current industry estimates, these conditions are indicating that the industry median return for Balanced options could settle in the red."

As previously reported by Financial Standard, Rainmaker Information data shows that a median MySuper return of -2.8% is expected for the 2021/22 financial year. Further, real returns are expected to be the third lowest on record at -7.9%.

Recently, AustralianSuper reported an annual return of -2.73% for its Balanced MySuper option - its first negative return since the Global Financial Crises. More than 90% of the funds' members are invested in the option.

What's more, AustralianSuper chief investment officer Mark Delaney added that Australians should be prepared for poor investment performance to continue.

On Hostplus' strategy, Elia commented: "We have a firm belief that active management will continue to be the key to managing the continued volatility we are expected to see over the coming years."

"Our active management approach has seen Hostplus perform well in both bull and bear markets over our 34-year history."

Elia added: "Actively managing and applying a strategic asset allocation to perform under different market conditions, enables us to smooth out returns over the longer term, as opposed to some of the lower cost, passive products in the marketplace where investors are more exposed to market movements."

"With more volatility forecasted in the years ahead, we encourage superannuation members to clearly understand their funds underlying investment strategies and not to focus on cost alone and consider this when choosing superannuation funds and products."

Hostplus chief investment officer Sam Sicilia reinforced the fund's focus on active management, noting its positive returns were the result of long-term investment decisions.

Sicilia said: "In 2015 Hostplus made an active decision to significantly reduce its exposure to bonds in the belief bond portfolios would not provide downside protection to market volatility, during the low-interest rate period."

"Equity and bond markets have, independently, delivered negative returns at a level that we have not seen since the GFC."

Instead, Hostplus chose to invest in mid-range defensive assets like infrastructure and unlisted assets, he said, which provided inflation protection.

"As a result of this decision, we now find ourselves well-positioned to avoid the negative returns suffered by bonds this last financial year," Sicilia said.