Hostplus invests in vegan meat, sustainability

Hostplus has ramped up its private equity investments with a commitment of over $1 billion across projects that tackle climate change including a meat alternative.

The $48 billion industry fund's annual report outlined the investments in medical technology, vegan food, robotics and solar, all of which are aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals.

"Today, and into the future, we believe these assets can deliver investment growth as well as providing an important balance to listed assets, which can often be more volatile," it said.

The fund has invested in Jack Cowin-backed v2food, the company behind Hungry Jack's vegan Rebel Whopper burger and its creation of a vegan alternative to animal meat.

The company's mission is to make "meat" without farming animals as growing plants to make meat takes carbon dioxide out of the air and back in the soil.

"In seeking and securing investment opportunities that generate returns while also working to improve the world we live in, we recognise that many of these investments also support one or more of the UN Sustainable Development Goals," Hostplus said.

The fund has also invested in Australian medical technology company Vaxxas that has designed a needle-free vaccine in the form of a patch. It intends on reducing the cost of shipping temperature dependant vaccines.

The allocation to private equity has invested in Australian farm robotics company Agerris which aims to increase farm productivity, reduce chemical requirements and labour costs through artificial intelligence.

US start-up Swift Solar also received a cash injection from the fund for its development in lightweight and flexible solar cells which can be more efficient, affordable and scalable than conventional solar.

The private equity investments are in the balanced option (8% allocation), capital stable option (1% allocation), conservative balanced option (2% allocation), and shares plus option (7% allocation).