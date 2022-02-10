NEWS
Superannuation

Hostplus hits members with new fee

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 10 FEB 2022   12:48PM

Hostplus introduced a new trustee fee, after receiving Supreme Court approval to apply the fee to create emergency reserves.

The amount will vary based on members' balances, but a Hostplus member with $50,000 in savings can expect to be charged an extra $16 annually for the new fee.

The $74 billion industry fund informed members that the new trustee fee is being introduced in response to recent changes to the SIS Act which broaden the type of penalties trustees and directors can incur.

"As the fund and PST are operated on a profit-for-member basis, the trustee does not currently hold sufficient capital that could be used to indemnify the trustee, or otherwise meet related liabilities," Hostplus said.

"Instead, the trustee has previously relied on being able to draw against the assets of the fund and PST to recover such costs. As a result of these legislative changes, the trustee risks becoming insolvent if a penalty were to be imposed on it, or its directors (e.g., as a result of an inadvertent breach of Commonwealth legislation), and the trustee does not have sufficient capital to pay the penalty."

Hostplus is just the latest in a series of profit to member funds which have gone to the Supreme Court for approval to create "rainy day funds" in case of fines.

The changes to the SIS Act in question extended the liability of trustees for penalties and were designed to ensure trustees pay certain sanctions out of their own pockets. The changes partly came about in response to the Royal Commission hearing IOOF used member money to pay fines.

Hostplus said it consulted with PwC to develop a fair and appropriate methodology to charge the fee so that its special purpose reserve can reach its target amount by the end of 2024.

The new trustee fee applies in addition to the other types of fees and costs. It will be included in the 3% cap for members with less than $6000 in their accounts.

Cbus, Active Super, CareSuper and QSuper have all received Supreme Court approval and put measures in place to create rainy day funds.

CareSuper elected to transfer a fee of 0.10% of the fund's assets from its general reserve to a new Trustee Resilience Reserve held by the trustee on 22 December 2021.

Today, the House Economics Committee heard that profit-to-member funds are likely to use a range of methods to raise the required reserves.

Professor Scott Donald from the University of NSW appeared before the committee and explained that while retail super funds have a parent company which can fund penalties, not-for-profit funds are in a more complex position and therefore may have to charge new fees to create the reserves.

