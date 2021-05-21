NEWS
Superannuation

Hostplus eyes Intrust merger

BY KANIKA SOOD, ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 21 MAY 2021   12:46PM

The $61 billion Hostplus will swallow up the $2.6 billion Intrust as it pursues its long-standing ambition of acquiring more members in Queensland, Financial Standard understands.

The 33-year-old Intrust has about 96,000 members, and 30,000 employers in the hospitality, clubs, tourism and retail sectors.

Its MySuper product returned 6.7% p.a. in the three years and 8.29% p.a. in the 10 years ending April 30.

Hostplus and Intrust's merger talks are in an advanced stage, Financial Standard understands.

The merger for Intrust comes at a time when it is significantly below APRA's desired scale of $30 billion for superannuation funds to survive.

Intrust was also hit by early release of superannuation withdrawals of about $288 million last year.

For Hostplus, merging with Intrust delivers a membership that is close to both its key industries, and in a state it has eyed for a long time.

Hostplus' strategic plan for FY18 to FY20 presented to its board identified Queensland as a core market for growing funds under management.

The board document was put on public record as a part of materials requested and published by the Hayne Royal Commission.

In 'Project Sunshine', as the strategic plan called it, Hostplus identified Queensland as a priority market. The documents said that only 10% of Hostplus' membership at the time was in Queensland, while 32% and 33% were based in NSW and Victoria respectively.

The documents also identified three funds Hostplus saw as its key competitors: Club Plus, Club Super and Intrust. The plan said Hostplus hoped to "destabilise" or merge with the three.

Since then, Hostplus has swallowed up the $600 million Club Super in 2019. Last month, Club Plus signed a memorandum of understanding with AustralianSuper. In a different industry, Hostplus has also entered a partnership with Maritime Super.

Super fund merger activity has intensified in Queensland in recent months. The most significant of these is the QSuper and Sunsuper merger which will create a roughly $200 billion fund.

LGIAsuper will scale up to a $28 billion fund after impending merger with Energy Super, and purchase of Suncorp's superannuation business.

Intrust and Hostplus both declined to comment specifically on speculation around the merger.

"We recognise that there is presently an increased level of interest and speculation as to super fund merger activity across the market," Intrust chief executive Brendan O'Farrell said.

"As a matter of policy, we do not comment on such speculation, or any other potential commercial arrangements between or with other entities."

Hostplus said in a statement: "As one of Australia's most consistent and well-performing industry superfunds, Hostplus is often linked to prospective mergers and partnerships."

"Hostplus will routinely explore opportunities where a strategic partnership or merger with another fund offers scale benefits that would be in our members' best interests."

