Superannuation

Hostplus commits to net zero

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 15 MAR 2022   12:48PM

Industry fund Hostplus has committed to net zero by 2050, in line with Australia's commitment to the Paris Agreement.

"Climate change represents a significant financial risk to global markets and economies over the longer term. We have a responsibility to protect our members' retirement savings and deliver them the best financial outcomes, so it is important that we take further action now to ensure the investment portfolio remains well-positioned as the world adapts to a lower carbon future," chief executive David Elia said.

"We also believe that a net zero emissions commitment will present further investment opportunities in new technologies with strong growth potential. As a significant investor in new technologies via our venture capital and infrastructure portfolios, we're already contributing to the development of the technologies that will enable and empower an orderly transition and which will also deliver additional value for our members.

"We have undertaken considerable analysis to ascertain the key contributors to portfolio emissions and are developing a roadmap for how to prioritise our emission reduction activities."

In announcing the commitment, the fund also said it has made an investment to develop a largescale clean energy park in Gippsland in partnership with Octopus Australia and the Clean Energy Financing Corporation (CEFC).

It is a 3000-hectare site which will develop multiple clean energy technologies at utility scale - including solar, wind, battery storage and the possibility of green hydrogen.

Hostplus' investment in the asset is via Octopus Australia.

Hostplus is the latest institution to announce a net zero commitment.

IFM Investors have committed to net zero by 2050, with a clear target for 2030 and its entire private equity portfolio is already carbon neutral.

Australian Retirement Trust (the newly merged QSuper and Sunsuper), AustralianSuper, Active Super, Aware Super, Colonial First State, UniSuper, Rest, HESTA, Cbus and Togethr Trustees (Catholic Super and Equip) are among the funds to have committed to net zero by 2050 - with many also providing serious outlines for carbon reductions to be achieved by 2030.

Australian Ethical, which already has limited investments in fossil fuels, has also committed to net zero by 2050. Future Super was the first net zero super fund in Australia, boasting carbon neutrality since its launch.

Aware Super was recently recognised by the Investor Group on Climate Change for its Climate Change Portfolio Transition Plan (CCPTP), which was highlighted as one of the best net zero investment strategies in the world.

Meanwhile, the Ethical Advisers' Co-Op's most recent ratings of the sustainable or socially responsible investment options from super funds had bad news for Hostplus - ranking the fund dead last.

The Hostplus Socially Responsible Investment Balanced option received a rating of just 1.5 out of five.

Top rated were Future Super, Verve Super and Australian Ethical Super - with Aware Super and AustralianSuper's socially responsible options rounding out the top five.

VIEW COMMENTS

