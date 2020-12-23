NEWS
Superannuation
Hostplus axes manager
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 23 DEC 2020   11:30AM

Hostplus has terminated an Australian equities mandate with a Franklin Templeton subsidiary.

Balanced Equity Management is a wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton Investments Australia with approximately $8 billion in funds under management.

Balanced Equity Management has been one of Hostplus' core Australian equities managers since January 2003.

But, in a notice to members, the $50 billion industry fund advised that following a recent strategic review of its investment portfolio and investment managers, Hostplus has decided to close the Balanced Equity Management - Australian Shares investment option.

Investors in the Balanced Equity Management option will have to select a different investment option by 8 February 2021.

If members do not select a new option they will automatically be switched into Hostplus' Australian shares option.

Hostplus' Australian shares option has a similar investment style and risk level to the Balanced Equity Management - Australian Shares investment option.

However, the Australian shares option that members who do not choose another option will be automatically switch to does have higher fees.

Balanced Equity Management - Australian Shares has a management fee of 0.13%, no performance fee and a total investment fee of 0.13%.

The Australian shares option has a management fee of 0.37%, a performance fee of 0.06% and a total investment fee of 0.43%.

