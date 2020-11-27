NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Sponsored by
Home ownership shouldn't be at expense of super
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 27 NOV 2020   12:28PM

Removing barriers to young people being able to enter the housing market would be a better approach than using superannuation for a housing deposit, according to the chair of retirement income at Challenger, Jeremy Cooper.

Speaking at the virtual ASFA Conference, Retirement Income Review Analysed, Cooper said that while home ownership is undoubtedly an important element in a comfortable retirement it should not be an issue for the superannuation system.

"There is an old saying that there is no public policy problem for which the superannuation system hasn't been singled out as the solution," Cooper said.

"I'm dead against conflating various public policy issues. As we have seen, the superannuation system can't cure the gender gap because that is an employment issue and I don't think it can solve the housing affordability problem either, because you'll just give the housing market more access to finance and drive up prices. It's as simple as that."

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

Joining Cooper was Cbus group executive of brand, advocacy and product Robbie Campo, who agreed with the notion that allowing young people to access retirement savings for housing deposits will only inflate the real estate market.

"Housing affordability isn't about a lack of money its about a lack of supply. Taking money out of super and putting it into the system where there is insufficient supply is just going to drive up prices," Campo said.

"I think there are other things that would better address lack of availability housing."

Cooper said one of the main barriers that block young people from entering the housing market is stamp duty tax, which he noted was not intended to be a long-term issue.

"The current discussion around reforming stamp duty which was a temporary tax imposed in 1694 - so that just goes to show how scared you ought to be about temporary taxes," Cooper said.

"Reforming that would remove a massive barrier to young people entering the market.  So, that is a great thing the NSW government is doing at the moment.

"It is far more sensible to look at barriers, like stamp duty, than loading up the pension system with things that it wasn't designed to do."

Read more: Jeremy CooperChallengerRobbie CampoASFA ConferenceCbusRetirement Income Review
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Challenger shareholders revolt against remuneration
Cbus appoints new technology chief
Super fund reappoints insurer
Retirement income failing Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander people
Super fund joins climate initiative
Labor, unions, industry funds seethe
Life insurers recognised for innovation
Imbalance in generational retirement income: RIR
Super tax structure less progressive: RIR
SG rise no real benefit to women: Review
Editor's Choice
Finance sector has largest pay gap
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:39PM
The financial services sector has taken the inauspicious title of being the industry with the largest gender pay gap.
ASIC takes action against missing woman
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:33PM
ASIC has taken action against Maliver and sole director, Melissa Caddick - who is missing - over concerns investor funds were misappropriated.
Home ownership shouldn't be at expense of super
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:28PM
Removing barriers to young people being able to enter the housing market would be a better approach than using superannuation for a housing deposit, according to the chair of retirement income at Challenger, Jeremy Cooper.
Your Future, Your Super reforms closer to legislation
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:27PM
The federal government has released its draft legislation for the Your Future, Your Super reforms, opening the industry consultation period until December 24.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicole Connolly
FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
INVEST UNLISTED PTY LTD
Invest Unlisted founder and chief executive Nicole Connolly loves to run, and when she's not training for a marathon she is running her own business, the Invest Unlisted Core Infrastructure Fund (formerly IPIF). Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Y2xQGfUt