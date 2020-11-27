Home ownership shouldn't be at expense of super

Removing barriers to young people being able to enter the housing market would be a better approach than using superannuation for a housing deposit, according to the chair of retirement income at Challenger, Jeremy Cooper.

Speaking at the virtual ASFA Conference, Retirement Income Review Analysed, Cooper said that while home ownership is undoubtedly an important element in a comfortable retirement it should not be an issue for the superannuation system.

"There is an old saying that there is no public policy problem for which the superannuation system hasn't been singled out as the solution," Cooper said.

"I'm dead against conflating various public policy issues. As we have seen, the superannuation system can't cure the gender gap because that is an employment issue and I don't think it can solve the housing affordability problem either, because you'll just give the housing market more access to finance and drive up prices. It's as simple as that."

Joining Cooper was Cbus group executive of brand, advocacy and product Robbie Campo, who agreed with the notion that allowing young people to access retirement savings for housing deposits will only inflate the real estate market.

"Housing affordability isn't about a lack of money its about a lack of supply. Taking money out of super and putting it into the system where there is insufficient supply is just going to drive up prices," Campo said.

"I think there are other things that would better address lack of availability housing."

Cooper said one of the main barriers that block young people from entering the housing market is stamp duty tax, which he noted was not intended to be a long-term issue.

"The current discussion around reforming stamp duty which was a temporary tax imposed in 1694 - so that just goes to show how scared you ought to be about temporary taxes," Cooper said.

"Reforming that would remove a massive barrier to young people entering the market. So, that is a great thing the NSW government is doing at the moment.

"It is far more sensible to look at barriers, like stamp duty, than loading up the pension system with things that it wasn't designed to do."