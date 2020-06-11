Hold super accountable for miners' actions: Future Super

Ethical superannuation fund Future Super has urged Australians to hold super funds accountable for investing in companies which have destroyed sites of cultural significance to Indigenous Australians.

Future Super co-founder and managing director Kirstin Hunter has disavowed the plans of mining giant BHP, which may destroy up to 86 significant Aboriginal heritage sites in the central Pilbara under plans to expand its South Flank iron ore mining operation, according to The Guardian.

Many of Australia's largest superannuation funds are invested in the mining firm and its major competitor, Rio Tinto, which recently had to apologise for destroying a 46,000 year old Indigenous site, Juukan Gorge.

Late last month, Rio Tinto Iron Ore chief executive Chris Salisbury said the firm was "sorry for the distress we have caused".

As at December 31, AustralianSuper had more than $1.8 billion and $715 million of its $129 billion balanced option invested in BHP and Rio Tinto respectively.

The miners form more than 6% of the Australian equities exposure in First State Super's pre-mixed investment options as at March 31, while UniSuper lists both among its top Australian share holdings as at the same date.

Hunter said there is "nothing sustainable" about the nation's cultural sites being destroyed in pursuit of profit, and added super members had the power to switch their retirement savings to funds which don't invest in companies which do so.

"As the rest of the world has begun to turn away from fossil fuel investment, our nation has taken three steps backwards," Hunter said.

"This is a wakeup call - unless people switch to ethical super funds, activity like this will only continue."

Hunter said the super industry is in a position to make an impact, and pointed out ethical super funds are beginning to gain traction, "which means the environmental impact of ethical investing is becoming clearer".

"Future Super is entirely fossil-fuel free," Hunter said.

"It uses evolving ethical screens to determine the businesses it invests in to ensure that the world that exists at an individual's time of retirement is just as important as the money they have sitting there."

UniSuper told Financial Standard that it is saddened that the Juukan Gorge cultural site had been destroyed by Rio Tinto, and said it expected the miner had consent from the land's traditional owners prior to proceeding with its mining.

"We understand that Rio Tinto works closely with archaeologists and local indigenous groups to document and preserve many sites that may be impacted by their mining operations," UniSuper said.

The fund said it has met with the miner and emphasised the importance of protecting culturally significant sites, including how it is assessed, controlled and monitored.

"We will continue to meet, both directly and through collaborative engagements with the company to better understand what happened in this particular case and await the findings of a company investigation into this event, which will be done with the local Traditional Owners," the fund said.

UniSuper has also funded the Bankwest Curtin Economics Centre's year-long research project into Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians and the superannuation system, which recently published its final report, finding that streamlining the process for Indigenous Australians facing hardship to access their super early may help to improve their retirement outcomes.

UniSuper chief executive Kevin O'Sullivan said the fund was "so proud" to support the research, which he said highlighted "the importance of a more culturally-aligned superannuation system that's fair for everyone".

"Our own dedicated Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Super Working Group has shown that educational outcomes leading to wage disparities, increased health challenges and lower life expectancies all contribute to fewer opportunities for Indigenous members in Australia's compulsory superannuation system," O'Sullivan said.

"So if we know these disparities exist, we need to collectively do something about it.

"The report has highlighted that by introducing a range of initiatives, such as streamlining the superannuation process, we can help Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander members overcome some of the unique challenges they face when saving for retirement. Any work being done which aims to close the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander retirement gap has our full support."

Financial Standard has approached First State Super for comment. AustralianSuper declined to comment.