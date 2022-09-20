Newspaper icon
Family Office

HNWs shunning professional advice: Research

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 20 SEP 2022   11:53AM

When it comes to financial planning, a growing number of high-net-worth (HNW) individuals are opting to DIY, according to new research collated by Investment Trends and sponsored by Praemium.

The research, which involved polling 7500 investors, found that 60% of Australian HNWs identify as validators; those that see advice merely as a collaborative relationship for confirming their own investment choices. This number rose from 52% last year.

Top reasons given by HNWs for not seeking advice were that they prefer to seek advice only when they need it (39%) and believe they can manage their own financial affairs.

As well as this, HNWs cited the cost of advisers (31%, up from 26%), a lack of confidence in advisers' expertise (30%, up from 26%) and previous poor experience with financial advisers (28%, up from 22%) as playing a part in their decision.

Of those who did receive advice, the most popular source of advice was a financial adviser (15% down from 18% in 2021), followed by accountants and full-service stockbrokers.

However, an estimated 53,000 of HNWs are still open to a relationship with a new private wealth adviser (of which 14,000 are current private wealth clients).

The report states that key areas that HNWs would like better or more advice are in relation to inheritance and estate planning; strategies to reduce tax obligations, retirement planning and investment strategy reviews.

HNWs expect to pass down $1,950 billion worth of assets to the next generation, equating to around 69% of their total assets. However, when seeking advice upon receiving an inheritance, less than 10% retained the benefactor's adviser (if there was one), with 47% preferring to manage the inheritance themselves.

Praemium chief executive Anthony Wamsteker said that the findings outline some perception challenges for the advice industry that will take time to overcome.

"There are real opportunities for advisers to deliver an advice service that provides the collaborative relationship these investors are looking for, focusing on meeting the strategic needs of high-net-worth investors, particularly around the intergenerational transfer of wealth," he said.

Wamsteker added that a large proportion of Australian HNWs' wealth does not sit on platforms, which makes advisers' jobs harder.

"Advisers and their clients need a platform that can cater for data feeds, custody and non-custody assets to create that total wealth view," he said.

