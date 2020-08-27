NEWS
Superannuation
HESTA takes active approach to class actions
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 27 AUG 2020   11:57AM

HESTA has told the parliament it sees participation in class actions as a form of active ownership.

The super fund said it participates in class actions to recover losses but also as a means of encouraging better standards of corporate governance and improved accountability by companies, directors and corporate advisors to their shareholders.

"We see legal action as a vital third arm of active ownership that compliments engagement and share voting to achieve long-term change for benefit of members," HESTA said.

"Curtailing the ability of shareholders to seek legal redress will limit the ability of responsible owners like HESTA to legitimately exercise its shareholder rights to protect and enhance the long-term value of companies they invest in on behalf of members."

HESTA said it recognises that the class action industry contains a number of specialist entities and warrants oversight.

"Regulation should ensure that the risk premium awarded to entities for the funding of actions is appropriate," it said.

"Most importantly, regulation and oversight should ensure that the settlement of actions is in the interests of the broader class and system improvement, all entities involved in the funding or pursuit of a claim should prioritise this."

HESTA said concerns over a rising rate of class actions is unfounded and argues it has actually remained steady.

"The concern seems to be that Australia is becoming overly litigious, our view is that where management has been behaving in a manner that erodes value they are increasingly being held to account," it said.

"Attempts to subdue these rights should be resisted, as they excuse poor corporate behaviour and a lack of due diligence on the part of management that ultimately impacts the proper functioning of markets and long-term, sustainable wealth creation."

HESTA said any attempts to excuse poor corporate behaviour or provide excuses for a lack of due diligence on the part of management should also be resisted.

"We take an active ownership role as a part of our responsibility to protect and enhance long-term investment value for members by promoting sustainable value creation in the organisations we invest in," it said.

"HESTA believes that our ownership practices can improve long-term risk-adjusted returns to our members. As such, active ownership is entirely consistent with HESTA's fiduciary duty to act in the best interests of our members."

